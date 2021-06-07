Marcus Anthony Eriz & Wynne Lee Costa Mesa California couple arrested in road rage shooting of Aiden Leos 6 year old boy shot dead along Orange highway.

A Costa Mesa couple have been arrested in connection to the road rage killing of 6-year-old boy, Aiden Leos, who was struck by gunfire on the 55 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, thought to be boyfriend and girlfriend who authorities believe to be culpable for the shooting death of Aiden last month.

The pair were arrested on Sunday at their home in Costa Mesa and are expected to be charged with murder according to a CHP release. Per sources close to the case, both suspects are being held at the Orange County Jail on $1 million bond each.

‘On behalf of Border Division Chief Omar Watson, and the Santa Ana Area, we are deeply grateful for the professionalism and tireless commitment of our investigators who have worked on this case from day one to find those responsible for Aiden’s death,’ said CHP Commissioner Amanda Rey. ‘While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden.’

The CHP Border Division Chief Watson also thanked the community for its ‘indescribable outpouring of concern and hundreds of tips’ that helped investigators find the killers.

Gun enthusiast & $500K reward money

A regard of Marcus Eriz’s instagram account under the handle, marcus_eriz13 described the suspect as an auto body technician and ‘welder/fabricato’ as well as jdm car enthusiast. Along with posting images of cars, and car parts, the suspect posted images of him seemingly relishing in gun sports and shooting at targets.

A regard of the Wynne Lee Linkdln profile since removed described the road rage shooting suspect as having attended Mt. San Antonio College in Costa Mesa, Ca.

A regard of the woman’s social media account included the following description, ‘a cheerfully diligent multitasking/checklist type work ethic. A speedy learner, adaptive and passionately organised. Works well both alone and with a team.’

The steadily growing reward in the shooting of Aiden Leos, who was fatally struck by gunfire from another car May 21 on the 55 Freeway in Orange, started with an offer of $50,000 and increased in the week following the shooting to just on $500K at the time of the Costa Mesa couple’s arrest. The money includes funds from the family, businesses and Orange County officials, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Murder weapon located

Aiden was riding with his mother when he was struck by a bullet in his abdomen. The boy was on his way to kindergarten.

The shooting stemmed from a road rage confrontation, investigators said.

The California Highway Patrol released a photo of a white Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon, possibly a 2018 or 2019 model, sought in connection with the shooting leading to tips and the couple’s arrest over the weekend. Of note, the couple were arrested one day after Leos, who was laid to rest Saturday.

Law enforcement officials say they know where the suspects’ vehicle is located, as well as the gun used in the shooting and that they are working to secure the firearm. It remained unclear if the firearm was the same one being brandished on Eriz’s Instagram account.