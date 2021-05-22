Aiden Leos California 6 year old boy killed in State Route 55 road rage shooting: Male and female in perpetrator vehicle now sought. Boy killed while being driven by mom to kindergarten.

A six-year-old boy who died after being shot during a suspected road rage attack while he was sitting in his car booster seat on a Southern California freeway as his mother drove Friday morning has been identified.

Aiden Leos was being driven to school by his mom and was sitting in the rear of the family car just on 7.55am when another motorist cut her up while traveling in the car pool lane of the northbound side of State Route 55, in the city of Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.

Aiden’s mother was said to have given the other driver the finger in her rear view mirror, but the gesture set off a deadly and tragic chain of events.

As she moved over towards another lane to her right, a gunman who is thought to have been sitting in the passenger seat of the suspect’s car, fired into Aiden’s vehicle, striking the boy in the back.

‘Mommy my tummy hurts!’ the young boy is said to have cried out, KTLA-TV reported.

Boy just turned six days ago

After pulling over to the side of the road, Aiden’s mother picked him up and cradled him in her arms until an off-duty police office stopped to perform CPR and paramedics arrived on the scene.

Aiden was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital Orange County according to the Orange County Register.

Authorities are now looking for a man and a woman believed to have been inside the car that shot at Aiden. The male passenger is believed to have fired the fatal shot while his female accomplice was driving the vehicle, believed to be a newer model white Volkswagen wagon sedan.

Aiden went to kindergarten at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda. Just a few days ago, Aiden and his family were celebrating his birthday abc7 reported.

‘She had blood on her clothes and he started turning blue and that’s when the ambulance took him and that was the last time my mom saw him alive,’ said Alexis Cloonan, the boy’s sister, during a family press conference at Irvine on Friday.

‘Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He’s only six and he was so sweet. He was a very loving boy so please help us find who did this to him,’ Alexis pleaded.

‘[My mom] had to hold her little boy as he died so she is very distraught right now,’ Alexis explained.

Road rage shooting in California

‘He was a rare toddler. I just loved having him in my life,’ she said as she paid tribute to the kindergartener who would often come to her room to tell her that he loved her.

A GoFundMe page set up for Aiden’s mother and to help with her child’s burial costs had by early Saturday morning raised, $32,532.

Late Friday night, police had not released the names of any wanted suspects.

CBS Los Angeles reported that there have been nearly a dozen pellet and BB gun shootings on freeways across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties over the past three weeks, but Olivera said Friday’s road-rage killing was unrelated to those earlier incidents.

Tips may be provided by calling the CHP’s Santa Ana office at (714) 567-6000.