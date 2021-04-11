Erick Denton father of 3 stabbed Reseda California children embroiled in child custody dispute with kids mom, Liliana Carrillo, tried to get emergency order from DCFS to retain sole custody.

A report has cited a child custody case between the mother of three slain Reseda California children, she is accused of stabbing to death this weekend and that of the father who had sought to invoke an emergency mandate to have the three young children, two girls, one boy, all under the age of 3, removed from his estranged partner’s care.

The revelation comes as Liliana Carrillo, is suspected of stabbing to death her three young children, aged 3, 2 and 6 months old. The infants’ bodies were found circa 9. 30am, Saturday morning at a Los Angeles area residence by their grandmother as she returned from work.

Police who sought to find the missing mother’s whereabouts were informed of a carjacking in the Bakersfield area that Carrillo is alleged to have committed as she sought to escape the Reseda crime scene, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

The children’s mother was shortly thereafter arrested and and detained near Tulare, Los Angeles Police Department said.

A report via KTLA indicated the father of the children, Erik Denton of Huntington Beach, sharing custody of the children with Carillo. He identified the children as 3-year-old Terry, 2-year-old Joanna, and 6-month-old Sierra.

Father repeatedly reached out to DCFS seeking help

According to his cousin, Teri Miller, the children’s father is ‘devastated,’ FOXLA reported. Miller explained that they have been battling for custody of the two girls and boy for some time. According to Miller, Denton had repeatedly reached out to DCFS and police for help as Carrillo ‘needed help.’

Denton’s family claims the children’s father had obtained an emergency order, giving him custody of the children, in early March but could not get help.

Neighbors say the children were seen mostly with their grandmother, who seemed to be the main caretaker. It was she who found their bodies this morning, according to police, in a scene so gruesome that some of the initial responders are now getting counseling.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the grieving family pay for burial expenses for the three children.

A growing memorial of candles and toys sits across the front door of the Reseda home as neighbors walk by, shaking their heads and wondering if they could have done something.