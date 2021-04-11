Liliana Carrillo Reseda California mother arrested after three children under the age of five found stabbed to death at Los Angeles apartment. No known motive.

A California mother is suspected of killing her three young kids at a Los Angeles apartment after the childrens’ grandmother came across the macabre scene.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, was on the run for several hours before she was taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Carrillo was arrested after the LAPD received reports the woman was driving north on Interstate 5 when she got into an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She then allegedly ditched her car and stole a silver Toyota pickup, a spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to DailyMail.com.

Initial reports indicated that the children had been stabbed to death, but an LAPD spokesperson said that the cause of death for the children is still pending.

The grandmother who had returned from work, had found the children – all under the age of 5 – slain inside a Los Angeles apartment in the suburb of Reseda, Saturday morning. At the time the mother was gone and unreachable, police said.

The scene this afternoon outside of Royal Villa Apartments in #Reseda , where police are investigating the deaths of three children. pic.twitter.com/Il465zWB1x — Ryan Carter (@ryinie) April 10, 2021

Sidewalk along apartments on 8000 block of Reseda Blvd. blocked as police investigate deaths of three children. #reseda pic.twitter.com/CZ3O8QM0tA — Ryan Carter (@ryinie) April 10, 2021

No known motive

The Los Angeles City Fire Department firefighters declared all three children dead at the scene.

Police said they were searching for Liliana Carrillo and had received reports she committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and may have been driving a stolen silver Toyota pickup truck, license plate No. J258T0 the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Investigators still sought to determine a motive and were seeking the public’s help locating the children’s mother before she was taken into custody.

‘At this point, she is a suspect in this incident but that doesn’t exclude other people,’ Los Angeles police Lt. Raul Jovel said.

Adding, ‘We’re trying to figure out what ties she has up north.’

Carrillo of Hispanic origin is being considered the sole suspect in the case, according to the LAPD.

Police officials told the Los Angeles Times that said there had been no prior calls to police at the residence.