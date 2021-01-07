Richard Barnett Gravette, Arkansas man identified as Trump anti fraud supporter who stormed Capitol D.C building and photographing sitting at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk and then taking her mail.

A man photographed inside Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office during protests in Washington D.C. has been identified as a die hard Donald Trump supporter hailing from Northwest Arkansas.

Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett, 60, was confirmed by social media and media outlet, NWA who previously featured the supporter back in November during a Stop the Steal rally in Bentonville. He supports President Trump’s claims of voter fraud and believes that cost him this election.

Shortly after the photo was circulated, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, posted a tweet, stating this was, in fact, not her mother’s desk.

Another journalist in Washington, D.C. snapped a photo of Richard outside the Capitol, claiming to have taken a letter from Pelosi’s desk.

A New York Times reporter spoke to Barnett outside the Capitol. In a profanity-laced statement, he told the Times reporter he left Pelosi a note on her desk, along with a quarter, ‘even though she ain’t ******* worth it.’

It remained unclear if Barnett had been arrested and what charges he risked facing.

He claimed that he was politely knocking on the door of Pelosi’s office when he was pushed in by other protesters. It was a story he knew no one would buy – “I’ll probably be telling them this is what happened all the way to the D.C. jail,” he said. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021