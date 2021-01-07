Stephanie Grisham Melaine aide resigns along w/ Matt Pottinger as White House defection sets following Capitol riots. Support for Donald Trump in question.

Has the defection begun and where will it end? Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger has resigned from his role, becoming the latest White House official to quit in outrage over Donald Trump‘s response and incitement of the siege on the US Capitol.

Pottinger handed in his resignation Wednesday following Trump supporters storming the Capitol sending the seat of the federal government into lockdown, according to Bloomberg.

The Deputy National Security Advisor had been planning to stand down on election day only to officially resign on Wednesday in outrage over Trump’s part in inciting the unrest that saw one woman shot dead.

Pottinger’s departure comes off the back of the announcement of Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary who became chief of staff for Melania Trump, resigning her position earlier on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Grisham’s decision was said to be based on the riots on Capitol Hill and sources said more aides including National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien were on the brink of also leaving.

The exodus from the Trump administration comes as the president has been accused of trying to freeze out his number two.

Vice President Chief of Staff Marc Short claimed Trump had revoked his White House access Wednesday after Mike Pence refused to bow to the president’s demand to overturn the Presidential election.

Additionally, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is married to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, is considering resigning, NBC News reported. McConnell aware of his former star president’s good will waning has also rebuked his former ally as he seeks to stem off a fracturing of the Republican party.

Grisham is alleged to have left following the out of hand assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters, along with the way her boss, Donald Trump handled and seemingly supported and encouraged unfolding events.

Tweeted Trump in a since deleted tweet (at the hands of Twitter): ‘This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people.’

‘We have to have peace. So, go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace,’

Twitter labeled the video with a warning, ‘This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence.’ Twitter has since banned Trump from his account for 12 hours.

Who’s next?

Along with Grisham’s departure and now Pottinger’s, reports told of deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews also resigning her post.

‘As someone who worked in the halls of Congress I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. I’ll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power,’ Matthews said in a statement.

Additionally, White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, who also works in the East Wing with the first lady, has submitted her resignation tonight in reaction to today’s protest, ABC News reported.

O’Brien, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell are all also considering resigning, CNN reported.

O’Brien tweeted his praise for Vice President Mike Pence’s handling of the situation in the Capitol earlier Wednesday.

Trump’s refusal to condemn the violence in the Capitol, which interrupted the constitutionally-mandated certification of the electoral college vote, drew criticism from several members of his own party. The process is the final step in certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Democracy staring over the abyss

The brimming exodus follows MAGA supporters congregating at the Capitol before rioting and physically seeking to halt congress’s official certification of the electoral college vote. The series of unfolding events led to multiple injuries, one woman killed and an entire nation wondering how close it has come to rescinding on the concept of democracy.

Donald Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed the election was marred by fraudulent voting. He continues to show no signs of abating as his supporters stand firmly by him.

President-elect Biden is slated to be inaugurated on January 20. A coronation that might remain a fraught affair.