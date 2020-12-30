Anthony Quinn Warner girlfriend warned cops in 2019 about explosives the IT specialist was making inside his RV. The tip off went un-heeded when he failed to turn up on FBI files.

Anthony Quinn Warner‘s girlfriend warned Nashville police in 2019 that the information technology specialist was making a bomb inside his RV — only for nothing to be done to stop him according to a report.

The un-named woman told Nashville cops on Aug. 21, 2019, that Anthony Warner ‘was building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence,’ according to The Tennessean.

City cops passed the tip off to the FBI and ATF.

When authorities eventually showed up at Warren’s door — no one answered — with a subsequent request to search the property denied, The Tennessean reported.

Warner’s bomb-making then continued unhindered until Christmas morning, when he detonated explosives in the vehicle and leveled a stretch of downtown Nashville.

Girlfriend was concerned about comments Warner made

Records reviewed by the Tennessean show that Raymond Throckmorton, an attorney for the woman, initially called police and said that Warner’s girlfriend was concerned about comments he had made — and didn’t want two guns she said belonged to Warner in her home.

Throckmorton told police Warner ‘frequently talks about the military and bomb-making,’ and ‘knows what he is doing and is capable of making a bomb,’ according to records.

Police saw the RV in Warren’s driveway but it was fenced off so they did not enter.

‘They saw no evidence of a crime and had no authority to enter his home or fenced property,’ Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron told the Tennessean.

‘checks on Warner were all negative,’

Nashville PD forwarded the info to the feds, but ‘the FBI reported back that they checked their holdings and found no records on Warner at all,’ Aaron said.

On Aug. 28, 2019, the US Department of Defense also reported that ‘checks on Warner were all negative,’ Aaron told The Tennessean.

‘At no time was there any evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken,’ the spokesman said. ‘No additional information about Warner came to the department’s or the FBI’s attention after August 2019.’

Warner, went on to set off explosives around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day in downtown Nashville, killing himself and injured three others, along with damaging 41 buildings.

The blast, outside of an AT&T facility, which the conspiracy theorist may have purposefully targeted, disrupting communication systems through portions of the Southeast.

In a news conference before Tuesday’s revelations, law enforcement officials said Warner had not had their attention before the attack. His record had just one arrest: a 1978 marijuana possession charge, when he was 21.

Not immediately clear is whether the Nashville bomber’s girlfriend continued to remain involved with Warner….