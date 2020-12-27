Anthony Quinn Warner motive: FBI explore theory that Nashville bomber suspected AT&T building over 5G spying paranoia.

FBI agents investigating the Nashville Christmas bombing are exploring whether Anthony Quinn Warner — a local computer expert named as a ‘person of interest’ — was paranoid about 5G technology that may have motivated him self detonating his RV.

Agents were exploring if Warner, 63, feared 5G technology was being used to spy on Americans, a source close to the investigation told WSMV.

Of note, Thursday’s bombing blast occurred close to ATT‘s downtown Nashville offices. The blast led to three people injured and dozens of structures damaged.

At a press conference police officers described how the RV, which was covered in cameras, played an ominous warning about the impending explosion and the hit classic song ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark in the minutes before the blast went off.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Sunday said he suspects that the AT&T transmission center was targeted in the attack.

Connection to 29 year old Los Angeles woman

Cooper told CBS’ Face the Nation that it ‘feels like there has to be some connection to the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing’.

In another peculiarity to the case, investigators are looking into Warner’s connection with a 29-year-old Los Angeles woman named Michelle Swing.

Warner signed the deed to his $160,000 suburban Nashville home over to Swing for free last month, according to county records.

Swing insisted the transfer happened ‘without my knowledge,’ according to a report via the dailymail.

She declined to describe her relationship to Warner, while social media speculated if the woman who used to live in the Nashville area was a niece of the bombing suspect who is believed to have blown himself up along with the RV.

But there’s more.

The dailymail also reported that property records show Warner also transferring yet another home to the mystery woman — again for no money.

Tony Warner IT worker for hire

That property was on the same street as the first, and was valued at $249,000, the dailymail reported.

Warner’s possible fears of 5G technology was also confirmed by a Nashville real estate agent who told WSMV he’d called the FBI Saturday after seeing the person of interest’s name in the news.

The real estate agent, Steve Fridrich, reached out to investigators after realizing he’s hired a ‘Tony Warner’ to do IT work for him for the past several years — and as recently as this month.

The FBI agent he spoke to asked if Warner was paranoid about 5G technology, Fridrich told WSMV. Fridrich said he told the agents that Warner never mentioned being afraid of 5G.

‘Nice guy. You know, he was a techie guy — don’t mean anything negative about that’ Fridrich told NBC.

‘He would do this thing and leave. He didn’t bother anybody. He did his thing and left,’ Fridrich said.

Nashville bomber staked area prior to blast

The last time Warner helped him with an Internet issue, earlier this month, he spoke of his fondness for camping, Fridrich told the network.

The white recreational vehicle that Warner kept in the yard of his suburban Nashville home bears a striking resemblance to the explosives-loaded RV that blew up Christmas morning outside the downtown AT&T building.

Of note, a local business owner on the street where the blast took place said he’d spotted a RV parked in the area multiple times in the past few weeks, suggesting that Warner may have ‘staked out’ the site of the attack.

Warner, who held several IT jobs throughout his life had extensive experience with electronics and alarm systems. He recently worked as an independent computer technician with Fridrich & Clark.

There was no sign Saturday of Warner or his RV as investigators spent Saturday searching his property; meanwhile, sources have told CNN and ABC News that investigators believe the explosion may have been the work of a suicide bomber.

Human remains recovered at the bomb site are still being DNA-tested.

Agents intend to swab Warner’s mother to determine if he was a match, Newsweek reported.