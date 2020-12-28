Anthony Quinn Warner cryptic letter to Michelle Swing. Nashville RV bomber planned spending holidays in woods while hinting at future event according to November note.

A Tennessee tech expert identified as the Nashville RV bomber behind Thursday’s Christmas morning told a female friend that he planned to spend the holidays ‘in the woods with his dogs,’ according to a report.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, laid out his plans in a cryptic November letter to Michelle Swing, to whom Warner recently signed over ownership of two homes without any documented exchange of money, according to the US Sun.

Warner wrote in the letter that he ‘intended to travel on Christmas Eve to spend a few weeks in the woods with his dogs,’ the report said.

The tech expert is believed by authorities to have previously had a relationship with Swing’s mother, according to the report.

The outlet said Swing told investigators that she last spoke to Warner a week before Thanksgiving and that she had never met him in person.

Who is Julio?

Warner reportedly went on to write to Swing, 29, that he was signing over a home to her — but gave her a vague warning of something out of the ordinary about the basement.

‘The attic has plywood and lighting, take a look,’ the letter concluded, according to the outlet. ‘The basement is not normal, take a look. Woof woof Julio’.

The identity of “Julio” is unclear.

Swing, who lives in California, has to date declined media overtures for court except to say she had no idea that Warner, ‘deeded it (house) over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.’

Authorities on Sunday formally identified Warner as the bomber, after matching human remains found at the scene to his DNA.

Investigators declined to discuss Warner’s motive during the Sunday briefing, but it has previously been reported that they suspected Warner may have been consumed with paranoia over 5G cellular technology and its alleged use in spying on Americans.

The suicide blast injured three other people and rattled an AT&T building, crippling cell service across Tennessee and the south.

Prior to its detonation, the RV played an audio recording warning locals to evacuate the area — as well as the classic Petula Clark pop song “Downtown.”