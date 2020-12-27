Nashville RV played Petula Clark Downtown just before Christmas morning blast. Officer James Luellen recalls song playing as he and 5 other cops evacuated the area.

As the bizarre case of Anthony Quinn Warner continues to develop, new revelations include the Nashville suicide bombing suspect playing an eerie hit classic song moments before the RV exploded Christmas morning in the city’s downtown district.

Officer James Luellen, one of the six cops who evacuated civilians from the area as the explosive-rigged SUV blared an audio warning, recalled hearing the vehicle’s intermittent countdown change to Petula Clark’s classic pop song ‘Downtown’. Of note the song was first a chart topper in 1965.

‘The music started, and I notified over the [police radio] air to notify other officers,’ said Luellen, speaking alongside four of his fellow cops in a Sunday press briefing. ‘Then, after the song, it continued to go back to the announcement for a little while.’

Luellen said he didn’t immediately recognize the song but committed enough of it to memory to later ask another responder from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about it.

‘What I remembered was, ‘Downtown, where the lights shine bright,’ the cop said. ‘Later, the ATF agent I spoke to pulled it up, and … ‘Downtown’ by Petula Clark was the specific song that was played.’

At the completion of the recorded warning to evacuate the area, the RV exploded into a hail of shrapnel and flames, obliterating parts of nearby buildings and leaving three people injured.

Suspected human remains were found among the wreckage, and cops are investigating whether they belong to the RV’s possible owner, Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators are reportedly probing whether Warner, a 63-year-old computer expert, intentionally detonated the RV outside an area AT&T building — hampering local cell service — over paranoia about 5G technology and alleged government eavesdropping.