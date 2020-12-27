Michelle Swing Los Angeles California woman identified as woman who Nashville suicide bombing suspect transferred two properties to, the last one for free a month before. Connecting the dots.

A California woman and former Nashville resident who was given two homes for free by the man identified as a person of interest in the Nashville Christmas Day bombing has said she had no knowledge of the property exchange according to a report.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, signed a $160,000 property away last month via a quitclaim deed to Michelle Louise Swing, a 29-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, for $0.00, according to county records.

Swing’s signature does not appear on the November 25th transfer with the dailymail reporting the woman saying she knew ‘absolutely nothing about it.’

‘In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything,’ Swing said.

‘I didn’t even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.’

Who is Michelle Swing? The LA woman who was deeded the Nashville bombing suspects home for Free. She has ties to the state of Tennessee including Knoxville & Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Frs2y10Xtk — Joe M Salyers (@MusicFactoryJoe) December 27, 2020

Second property transfer

However, Warner also transferred another home on Bakertown Road to Swing via a quitclaim deed last year.

The $249,000 house had previously belonged to his father who passed away in 2011 and Warner had only been in possession of it for five months before again giving it to Swing for free. He had also previously registered a security alarm business at this address.

Swing declined to say whether she had ever met Warner or whether she had family links to him, adding: ‘I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI.’

Forbes reported property transfer records listing Warner as unmarried; not appearing to be a registered voter, with online records not showing Warner as having voted in any election.

Social media claimed Michelle Swing being related to Betty Swing (Warner) – a relative of the Nashville suicide bombing suspect and that the second property exchanged hands with all of them.

Of note, Swing according to her Linkdln profile works for AEG Presents, an entertainment company. AEG owns Nashville Yards, which is within 1-mile of the bombing.

The revelations follow FBI agents swarming the $160,000 property on Saturday morning in their hunt for the mystery RV driver behind the blast outside Nashville’s AT&T building on Christmas day.

Human remains being DNA tested

The Christmas morning explosion is now thought to have been the result of a suicide bombing after it was revealed that human remains had been recovered at the scene and officials said they were not looking for another suspect.

They did not identify a suspect but unmarried Warner has been named in media reports and a vehicle matching the one used in the bombing is seen parked up beside the two-bed house in Google street view images.

According to Newsweek, authorities will swab Warner’s mother to determine if he is a match to the remains found at the bomb site.

The second home that Warner had transferred to Swing was also located on Bakertown Road just a short walk from the house raided on Saturday.

The transfer took place in January 2019, just months after Warner had acquired the house in an intrafamily exchange from a Charles Warner, believed to be his father.

Charles died in 2011, according to an obituary, which also list Warner has having a brother and sister.

Oddball with prior record but no political affiliation

Swing’s address in the record for the transfer is listed as Lenoir City, Tennessee, a two-hour drive from Nashville.

The DailyBeast added that suspect Warner was previously arrested in January 1978 and found guilty on an unspecified felony charge in 1980.

He has been described as an ‘oddball’ by neighbors, some of whom had reported seeing the RV used in the explosion parked outside of his home.

Tony Rodriguez lives in the second home within the duplex that agents raided on Saturday, telling the Washington Post that he never spoke to his neighbor and did not know his name.

He alleged that Warner kept ‘No Trespassing’ signs around the home, especially around the RV, and was often seen tinkering with antenna above the house.

Rodriguez also claimed that investigators had taken a computer motherboard from Warner’s house during the search.

Another neighbor Steven Stone, 61, confirmed that he had seen a similar RV parked outside of Warner’s place.

‘When I looked out my window and saw all the law enforcement that’s when it hit me that I’d see the camper up there,’ he told USA Today.

Heavy.com also spoke to a neighbor who said that Warner worked in IT and generally kept to himself. One of the homes he previously owned had a private electronics business that specializes in custom alarms registered to the address.

Nashville suicide bombing motive?

Friday’s blast emanated from a white RV parked outside the AT&T building on 2nd Avenue at 6.40 am. The explosion injured three people and caused severe damage to the city’s downtown area.

Of intrigue, the bombing also disabled a major communication network, occurring near a significant AT&T facility; CNN reported that it knocked out much of the region’s wireless service and that authorities are investigating whether it was the bomber’s target.

WSMV Nashville reported the FBI working on tips that Warner was paranoid about Americans being spied on using 5G, which could explain by the RV exploded outside of an AT&T transmission center.

Investigators have yet to say what motivated the Nashville bomb blast and whether terrorism was a major factor along with why the suspect may have sought to take his own life — in what social media presumed was a plan long in the making prior to Thursday’s explosion.