Anthony Quinn Warner Nashville RV bomber was lone wolf who died in blast according to DNA collected. Believed to be sole perpetrator as questions remain.

Tennessee authorities announced late Sunday the man responsible for the explosion that went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning died in the blast.

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was identified as the individual responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast, according to US Attorney Don Cochran.

‘Anthony Warner is the bomber,’ Cochran said during Sunday’s press conference. ‘He was present when the bomb went off and he perished in the bombing.’

Authorities say Warner’s remains were found near the scene of the explosion. DNA samples examined by both FBI and TBI agents at the scene matched the DNA inside a vehicle used by Warner.

‘Overnight, TBI forensic scientists processed evidence from the crime scene for DNA testing. The evidence was compared to evidence collected from a vehicle used by the person of interest in this case,’ TBI director David Rausch said.

BREAKING: Law enforcement is now announcing that Anthony Warner, 63, of Bakertown Rd, is the man believed responsible for Friday’s explosion. He perished in the blast. No one else is presently believed to have been involved. Thank you to our federal & state partners. pic.twitter.com/PwMa1MwHvd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 27, 2020

Unanswered questions

Police say no one else is believed to have been involved in the explosion at this time WKRN reports.

‘There is no indication presently that anyone else was involved in this crime,’ Metro Police Chief John Drake said. ‘I’ve said earlier and several times before, Nashville is considered safe. There are no known threats against this city.’

The FBI and other agencies searched a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch Friday associated with Warner. A Google image of the home taken back in 2019 shows an RV very similar to the one that exploded parked in a fenced-in area of the home.

Authorities declined to speculate on the motive as FBI agents continued to explore the idea that the electronics gadget IT professional harbored a phobia towards AT&T 5g services which he may have suspected of spying on Americans.

How or why the suicide bomber came to give away two properties to a Los Angeles female resident, believed to be the daughter of a woman he was once involved — prior to his bombing — was not elaborated on during Sunday’s briefing.

Authorities continue to investigate.