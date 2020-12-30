Anthony Quinn Warner aliens & reptiles theory: Nashville suicide bomber kept written entries documenting his hunt for extraterrestrial life & was interested in lizard people. Conspiracy theorist.

Could it be possible? Authorities are exploring the notion that the RV bomber who blew himself up on Christmas day in downtown Nashville spent time hunting for aliens and was interested in ‘lizard people,’ according to a report.

Law enforcement sources told WKRN that investigators found some of Anthony Quinn Warner’s writings containing passages about various conspiracy theories.

Some of the notes were reportedly about the lizard or reptilian conspiracy — the idea that shape-shifting lizard creatures take on human form in an attempt at world domination.

Authorities believe the 63-year-old loner also spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park, the outlet reported.

It’s unclear if any of these beliefs or behaviors are connected in any way to the Christmas morning suicide blast.

Nashville bomber conspiracy theorist?

Investigators are also reportedly probing whether Warner, a local IT expert, was motivated to target an AT&T building over conspiracy fears of 5G cellular technology and suspicions that it is killing people and being used to spy on Americans.

The blast significantly hampered cell service in Tennessee and across the South.

Peculiarly it was preceded by an audio recording from the RV urging locals to evacuate the area, suggesting to investigators that his motive was destruction, but not death.

Warner also reportedly may have believed that the suicidal attack would lead him to be revered as a “hero.”

The bombing was preceded by changes in the ‘loner’s’ behavior the days and month before, including gifting one of his properties to a California woman who may or may not be related to him, quitting his IT job, suggesting he never intended to survive the blast that led to the destruction of no less than 20 buildings along with wounding three people.