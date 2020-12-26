Anthony Quinn Warner id as Nashville Christmas Day bombing suspect as human tissue is found at bomb site which may be that of suspect who gave away deed to his house last month for $0.

Tennessee law enforcement officials have identified a person of interest in connection with a Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville and were searching the man’s home according to reports.

Come Saturday, the Antioch, Nashville suburb home of 63 year old ‘white’ man, Anthony Quinn Warner was being searched by a bevy of agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) along with officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department, CBS News reported.

Warner is said to have a mobile recreational vehicle (RV) that is a similar make and model as the one at the scene of the blast. Video and photos of the RV taken prior to the explosion also appear strikingly similar to Google Maps photographs of a vehicle parked in Warner’s yard in approximately May of 2019.

‘A team wearing tactical gear marked with both ATF and FBI insignias entered the residence and cleared the home around 2:30 p.m. The bomb squad confirmed no one was inside, according to FBI personnel at the scene. An evidence team entered the residence around that time to conduct a search,’ the Tennessean reported.

Darrell DeBusk, an FBI public affairs officer, told the media outlet that authorities were on the premises to conduct ‘court authorized activity’ relating to the investigation.

Human remains found at bomb blast site

The Nashville Christmas Day bombing which left at least three people injured along with the discovery of ‘human tissue’ has since perplexed investigators looking into the blast.

The explosion—which happened at around 6:30 a.m.—was preceded by a loud computerized voice emanating from an RV that warned people to evacuate the area, saying the vehicle would soon explode.

‘Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode,’ the voice said.

The voice then changed to a countdown for the final 15-minutes before blowing up, destroying up to 40 buildings and knocking out wireless service for a significant portion of the region.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper instituted a curfew in the downtown area via executive order along with flights temporarily grounded at the Nashville International Airport.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said it was unclear whether the bomber was in the vehicle when it exploded, but confirmed that ’tissue’ found at the scene ‘could be’ human remains. On Saturday, FEMA said that the tissue samples ‘were determined to be human remains,’ the Associated Press reported.

Further intriguing matters is a report via the dailymail which told of Warner giving his house away for nothing a month before the blast.

Intended terrorism including own death?

Anthony Warner signed the property away via a quitclaim deed to Lisa Swing, a 29-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, for $0.00, according to county records.

Quinn’s signature does not appear on the November 25th transfer and she told the dailymail that she knew absolutely nothing about it. The property has been estimated at being worth $160,000.

Offered Swing, ‘In the state of Tennessee you can deed property to someone else without their consent or their signature or anything,’

Adding, ‘I didn’t even buy the house he just deeded it over to me without my knowledge. So this all very weird to me, that’s about all I can say.’

Swing declined to say whether she had ever met Warner or whether she had family links to him, adding: ‘I’ve been told to direct everything else to FBI.’

No arrests have been made. Further details are still unfolding.