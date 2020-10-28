: About author bio at bottom of article.

Chicago sisters stab store worker 27 times after being asked to wear...

Jessica and Jayla Hill Chicago sisters stab store worker 27 times after being asked to wear face mask. Now face attempted murder.

And it continues. Two Chicago women have been arrested after stabbing a store worker up to 27 times after taking offense when they were asked to wear face masks as they entered a retail outlet.

According to police, 21-year-old Jessica Hill and her 18-year-old sister, Jayla Hill, entered a Chicago West Side shoe store Sunday night, just on 6pm where a store security guard greeted them and asked them to put on face masks and use hand sanitizer placed at the front of the store.

The sisters refused and became involved in a verbal argument with the 32-year-old man, officials said.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the sisters picked up a trash can and ‘smashed’ it (naturally …) in the 6-foot-5, 270-pound security guard’s face. The women then began punching him.

It was then that one of the sisters held the man down, while the other stabbed him dozens of times with a knife that was in her back pocket police spokeswoman Karie James said.

‘It’s the complete randomness of this. It’s terrifying,’

Jessica Hill stabbed the man at least 27 times in the back, chest and arms while the guard and an assistant store manager asked them to stop.

After the guard became free, the sisters continued to kick him in the head and body, prosecutors said.

A surveillance camera in the store captured the ‘episode’ prosecutors said.

‘It’s the complete randomness of this. It’s terrifying,’ Judge Mary Marubio said Tuesday.

Adding, ‘This is just too random and quickly escalating. I can’t fashion conditions that would protect the community.’

Marubio ordered the sisters be held without bail on attempted murder charges.

The sisters’ attorney maintains that the pair were acting in self-defense.

The two are expected to appear in court again on November 4.

The incident is the latest of assaults that has seen individuals coughed on, spat at, incurred broken limbs, broken jaws, fatally shot to death as naysayers continue to refuse to wear face masks in public spaces amid the ongoing coronavirus.