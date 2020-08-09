: About author bio at bottom of article.

Washington man punches & breaks 72 year old veteran’s jaw for asking...

A Washington state man has been arrested and charged with assault after attacking a disabled veteran in a hotel lobby, when the victim asked why the man’s girlfriend was not wearing a face mask. amid the ongoing coronavirus.

Cody P. Hansen, 35, was arrested on Saturday in Spokane, Washington. The man’s arrest follows authorities receiving an anonymous tip.

He is accused of attacking the 72-year-old disabled man on July 18, leaving the victim with a broken jaw and and a cornea abrasion according to Q13 News.

Surveillance footage from the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington, shows the moment of the attack.

The elderly man was sitting down on a chair in the lobby, his walking stick by his side, when Hansen approached him.

Suspect i’d as career criminal with at least 9 prior arrests

The victim said that he had made a comment about Hansen’s girlfriend not wearing a face mask.

Hansen is seen confronting the man, punching him several times, before marching off down the hotel corridor. The assault leaves the veteran rendered unconscious.

Hansen is wanted in Alaska on drug charges and probation violation.

He has nine arrests on his criminal record in Alaska, dating back to 2006. His most recent arrest there was in 2018.

Hansen is currently in Spokane County Jail, awaiting transfer to King County.

King County prosecutors have charged Hansen with second-degree assault. His bail was set at $10,000.