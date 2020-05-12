Phillip and Paul Hamilton: Los Angeles brothers arrested after attacking Van Nuys Target store security guard and breaking his arm over face mask policy.

A California Target security guard incurred a broken left arm earlier this month after two men attacked him during a dispute over state-mandated face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

A Los Angeles police spokesman told the latimes that the incident occurred on May 1 at a store in Van Nuys located in the in the 570-block of Sepulveda Blvd.

Two brothers, Phillip Hamilton, 31, and Paul Hamilton, 29, allegedly assaulted the Target security guard as he escorted them out the store for not wearing face masks.

‘As they approached the exit, one of the suspects suddenly and without provocation turned and punched the store employee, causing him and the suspect to fall to the floor,’ the spokesperson said.

The security guard reportedly suffered a broken arm after being pushed to the floor. Surveillance footage (see below) shows one of the two suspects join in on the scuffle as other Target employees and customers try to break up the brawl.

Following the brawl, the two suspects took off, walking out of the store at a normal pace.

Assault is the latest of violent confrontations amid enforcements during coronavirus:

Paul and Philip Hamilton were arrested later that day and charged with felony battery. While the pair were held on $50,000 bail, they were released from custody on May 5, KCBS reported.

A police spokesperson told KCBS that both suspects are homeless.

Posted authorities on social media following the attack on the security guard, ‘Please don’t take it out on businesses and their employees when it comes to wearing face coverings. They are trying to uphold the regulations governing their business being allowed to be open. They are having a rough time too.’

The Van Nuys follows the shooting death of a Flint, Detroit, Family Dollar store security guard last weekend which involved a father of six, who was enforcing mandated store policy being shot in the head by a disgruntled father and son who had sought to revenge a female relative who they claimed ‘had been disrespected’ when forbidden to enter the store without proper attire.

The above incidents are a series of ongoing violent skirmishes that continue to occur principally at discount venues as a weary and disillusioned public, struggle to make sense of life turned upside down amid economic and public health calamity.