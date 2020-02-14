Faye Mary Swetlik found dead: Missing 6 year old Cayce South Carolina girl body discovered along with that of adult male near the periphery of her death.

A 6-year-old South Carolina girl who went missing after last seen playing on her family’s front yard Monday afternoon has been found dead, according to reports.

The body of Faye Marie Swetlik was found close to her Cayce home Thursday, The State reports.

‘It is with extremely heavy hearts we’re announcing we found a body the coroner identified as Faye Marie Swetlik,’ Cayce Department of Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove told reporters during a news conference.

‘At this time no arrests have been made,’ Snellgrove said, adding ‘we need you to know that this is a fluid investigation and we are working diligently.’

But there’s more.

Investigators also told of finding the body of a man in the girl’s Churchill Heights neighborhood during the investigation, but didn’t offer any details to connect the two deaths, WPDE reports.

‘That investigation has just begun,’ Snellgrove told reporters.

A homicide investigation into the girl’s death has been launched, Snellgrove said.

It remained unclear how the six year old came to die along with the adult individual.

Detectives went on to say that they did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community

No suspects or arrests:

The first-grader disappeared on Monday after getting off a school bus in her neighborhood. Relatives last saw her playing in a yard before circa 3.45 pm, reporting her missing to police at about 5 p.m. Monday.

No suspects have been identified in the girl’s death, Snellgrove said.

More than 250 officers and investigators spent the past few days searching for her.

The girl’s parents, along with her mother’s boyfriend, have been cooperating with investigators, according to local reports.

It continued to remain unclear how the girl who suffers from a speech impediment ended up in the location where her body was found and whether she incurred degrees of assault.

Investigators initially said that an AMBER Alert was not issued because the situation didn’t meet the guidelines.