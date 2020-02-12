Faye Mary Swetlik missing: Six year old Cayce South Carolina girl remains unaccounted for after last seen playing in front of family front lawn.

A six year old girl who was last seen playing in front of her South Carolina home after coming home from school on Monday remains unaccounted for.

The missing girl, Faye Mary Swetlik had been playing in front of the Londonderry Lane family home in Cayce at approximately 3.44p.m when she seemingly vanished the Cayce Department of Public Safety said.

Swetlik’s disappearance has since led to more than 250 officers and investigators in Cayce, South Carolina, seeking the whereabouts of the 6-year-old girl.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley ‘We’re hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home,’ said Tuesday morning . ‘So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some.’

Swetlik – a student at Springdale Elemetary School – at the time of her disappearance was wearing a black shirt with neon colors, a flower print skirt and polka dot rain boots.

She is described as being 3’10” and 65lbs with strawberry blonde hair.

Officials said the girl is lactose intolerant with a speech impediment from having a tethered tongue.

Tethered tongue, or ankyloglossia, is when a thick band of tissue tethers the bottom of the tongue to the tip of the floor of the mouth.

Is Faye the type of girl to just walk away?

Come Tuesday afternoon, the six year old’s family released a statement that was published by Fox Carolina: ‘Faye is a bubbly and happy little girl. She always wants to play and have fun. She’s not the type of kid that will up and walk away. Her mom was very attentive in watching Faye. Faye pays attention to her surroundings. Her grandmother is very distraught about what has happened because they are very close. We just want to find Faye and bring her home.’

The FBI has since joined in the search for the missing 6 year old girl. No suspects or arrests have to date been made in the case as fears of possible foul play arise.

Anyone with tips or information about where Swetlik may be is asked to call a specialty created hotline at 803-205-4444.