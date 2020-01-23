: About author bio at bottom of article.

Seattle Mcdonald’s Shooting leaves one dead and 7 injured after altercation occurred outside fast food outlet. Crime scene ongoing vagrancy and drugs activity.

One person is dead, with seven people, including a nine year old boy – injured following a shooting in downtown Seattle. A manhunt is now underway for a male suspect who fled on foot.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Third Avenue and Pine Street by Macy’s and McDonald’s, KIRO 7 reported.

The woman who died was in her 40s or 50s, a fire department spokesman said.

Up to seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The other shooting victims were: a 55-year-old woman in critical condition; a 9-year-old boy in serious condition; a 35-year-old man in stable condition; a 21-year-old man in stable condition; and a 34-year-old man in stable condition. It was not immediately clear how the others at Harborview were injured.

The areas where the shooting victims were wounded include the legs, buttocks, chest and abdomen, according to Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

#BREAKINGNEWS | UPDATE: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect at large. #SeattleShooting – The 9 year old is presently in ICU. pic.twitter.com/BxOfyxKF8T — News Now Videos (@NewsNowVideos) January 23, 2020

Shooting took place in crime riddled area known for vagrancy and drug dealing

Police said 45 units were dispatched to the shooting scene, and it happened as police were investigating another shooting nearby. Police did not say those two scenes were related.

The shooting is believed to have occurred following an altercation outside a McDonald’s food outlet. Multiple guns were pulled out as gunfire rang out.

According to witness accounts, two men were arguing on the sidewalk prior to the shooting, and one or both of them produced guns and began firing.

The people struck by gunfire appeared to be innocent bystanders when the dispute turned violent, witnesses said.

McDonald’s has been the focus of prior community complaints about vagrancy and drug activity.

The neighborhood has become one of Seattle’s highest crime areas in recent years, hosting an open air drug market known among dealers as ‘The Blade’.

Wednesday’s shooting marked the third shooting this week in downtown Seattle. The motive for the downtown shooting remained unknown.