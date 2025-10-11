: About author bio at bottom of article.

Tylar Jarod Goodloe identified as suspect in Leland, Mississippi homecoming mass shooting that left 4 dead & 12 injured. Kaslyn Johnson id as first fatality. No known motive.

Four people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a mass shooting during Mississippi homecoming football game celebrations, Friday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday on a main street in the small town of Leland, Miss, CBS News reported.

MISSISSIPPI, Leland shooting: At least 4 killed and 12 injured after gunman opens fire before high school football game Leland, Mississippi Authorities name 18-year-old Tylar Jarod Goodloe as the prime suspect in the Leland…

Person of interest taken into custody in Leland, Mississippi homecoming shooting

Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, was confirmed as a person of interest according to the The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. He was taken into custody without incident just south of Bay Springs in Jasper County.

The sheriff’s office posted a mugshot photo of Goodloe on their Facebook page early on Saturday. According to Sheriff Randy Johnson, citizens called their office with tips on Goodloe’s whereabouts, WDAM reported.

Gunshots rang out Friday night as the Heidelberg High School campus and football field were packed with fans for homecoming. Heidelberg hosted Mize, Charleston High School.

Four of the injured were airlifted to local hospitals.

No known motive

Social media identified Kaslyn Johnson, 18, as the first fatality.

No motive into the mass shooting was immediately known.

Leland, in Washington County, has a population of about 4.000 people. Leland is 61% Black per 2020 census.

Jasper County law enforcement agencies ask anyone who attended Friday’s football game and can offer any information involving the shooting to please contact Heidelberg Police Chief Cornell White at (601) 422-7430 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 765-2588.