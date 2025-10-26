Robeson County mass shooting at Halloween house party in North Carolina leaves 2 dead and 11 injured after gunfire erupting and 150 people fleeing 300 plus scene, including pre teens. Jessie Locklear Jr. and Nehemiah Locklear identified as fatalities. No arrests.

A North Carolina shooting at a Halloween house party with ‘underage guests’ has left two dead and 11 injured. To date authorities have made no arrests.

Gunfire erupted just on 1.15 a.m, Saturday morning at a large gathering at a home with an estimated 300 ‘guests’ near Maxton according to to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Up to 50 pre-teens attended BYO House party in Robeson County

While authorities were first called to the party at 298 Dixon Drive for noise complaints, they received multiple calls about the shooting on their way there.

Jessie Locklear Jr., 49, and Nehemiah Locklear, 16, of Lumberton, were fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, located at the end of a dirt road in a rural area in a secluded neighborhood.

The remaining victims’ ages range from 17 to 43. One of those people was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several others remain hospitalized, while some have been treated and released, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities had yet to say what led to gunfire erupting and how many shooter(s) they believed to be at large.

Deputies said that more than 150 people ran from the location before law enforcement arrived, WRAL reported. Up to 50 pre-teenagers were estimated to have attended the BYO (‘bring your own drink’) party.

Authorities say the shooting occurred during a large Halloween-themed outdoor party promoted on social media as a ‘Dirt Road Halloween Party’ with the tagline, ‘Ain’t no party like the dirt road party.’ Flyers for the event advertised ‘FREE PJ, BYOB, and leave ya drama with ya mama.’

‘This was yet another senseless act of gun violence that has taken the lives of two individuals and left many others seriously injured,’ Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the aftermath, Saturday afternoon.

Adding, ‘What makes this even more disturbing is the involvement of teenagers, alcohol and guns at a large house party.

‘Dozens of videos posted from the party on multiple platforms, simply show that alcohol and guns don’t mix, regardless of age. As seen here, the consequences are once again tragic.’