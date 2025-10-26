: About author bio at bottom of article.

Lincoln University mass shooting during Yardfest homecoming leaves 4 injured in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Shooting took place at historically black college. No arrests. No known motive.

Up to four people were shot and injured during Homecoming on campus at Lincoln University of Pennsylvania in Chester County on Saturday night.

Attendees started running after a number of shots were heard during the school’s ‘YardFest for Homecoming Week’, just on 9.15 p.m, the Chester County District Attorney‘s Office confirmed in a Facebook release.

🚨🇺🇸 POLICE FLOOD PENNSYLVANIA’S LINCOLN UNIVERSITY AFTER SHOOTING What was supposed to be a festive Homecoming weekend turned into a crime scene at Lincoln University. Students say shots rang out during the Yardfest tailgate, sending crowds running and leaving multiple people… https://t.co/E4A39oAilv pic.twitter.com/eqnYxk9EBf — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 26, 2025

Video taken right before the shooting at Lincoln University. At least 5 people shot at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, report of others injured from trampling fleeing gunfire. https://t.co/mTr54lvzcA pic.twitter.com/XoMrkryIpD — Cassandra “Cassy” Coelho R.🪬 (@IDontCareBear1) October 26, 2025

Lincoln University homecoming shooting

The four confirmed victims all sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to Christina Hospital in various conditions, ABC reported.

The shooting reportedly took place near the school’s football field.

Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe in a Facebook post said there appeared to have been a mass shooting at the university on Saturday night while offering prayers to those impacted.

Local law enforcement and police from Pennsylvania and Delaware attended to the incident.

No known motive. No arrests.

No known motives were immediately known. Authorities stated no suspects were in custody at present.

Police said there is not an active shooting at this time, Fox 29 reported.

This weekend marked homecoming weekend for the Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

The Baltimore Pike roadway leading up to the school has been shut down as investigators probe the scene.

Lincoln University of Pennsylvania is about 50 miles from Philadelphia and about 25 miles west of Wilmington, Deleware.

Officials continue to investigate.