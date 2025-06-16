Dutchess Dior aka Zaria Carr, social media influencer shot dead by husband, The Frenchman, Sharmarcus Carr during Facebook Livestream after couple getting embroiled in heated argument.

A popular social media personality and Facebook live-streamer, was shot dead by her social media co-star, husband in a domestic violence incident which was shared on Facebook Live.

The tragedy occurred just days after popular live-streamer, Dutchess Dior, real name, Zaria Khadejah Carr and her husband, 36-year-old Shamarcus Jameal Carr, (aka the The Frenchman), welcoming a newborn.

They hated each other but couldn’t release that #bond people think these toxic relationships are cute and funny until something extreme happens you can see it in his #eyes #dutchessdior & the frenchman #mentalhealth #FathersDay2025 #RIP #bothofthem #dutchessdior pic.twitter.com/CdQ9dd4Qxl — ღ Rץɗﻉɼ Hefner ღ🌈 (@EatmyTweets31) June 16, 2025

Facebook Live domestic violence

The pair in the clip accused each other of cheating, accusations of physical violence along with financial woes, prior to law enforcement arriving at the residence.

‘He getting mad because he don’t like the truth coming out,’ Zaria told the camera in what appear to be her last words online before she was found dead.

Notice of the tragedy came on June 14, when, around 9:30 p.m., Georgia law enforcement responding to the 100 block of 5th Avenue in Twin City following reports of a domestic disturbance.

Officers from the Twin City Police Department, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Emanuel County EMS arrived to find Zaria unconscious. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, WFXG reported.

Dutchess Dior, a popular social media personality and mother, was tragically killed by her husband in a domestic violence incident that has sparked nationwide shock and outrage. pic.twitter.com/5fBWJnxB3e — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) June 16, 2025

Zaria Carr and Sharmarcus Carr toxic love

Authorities soon discovered that Zaria’s husband and her 2021 Dodge Challenger were missing. An alert was issued for the vehicle, which was later located in Wayne County just after 11:00 p.m, leading to a pursuit of the husband. The chase came to a tragic end when Shamarcus took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound before officers could intervene.

Katherine Sherman Williams, the mother of the ‘Frenchman’ shared on social media that both families were tired of the couple’s toxic and abusive relationship. She explained that the ‘couple deeply loved each other,’ but couldn’t stay apart, despite constantly fighting. Katherine said she tried many times to help, advise, and counsel them, only for the situation to get worse.

Dutchess Dior had amassed a sizable following online by sharing her journey through motherhood, lifestyle content, and candid relationship updates. Her tragic death has ignited conversations around the signs of domestic violence—many of which, some followers now realize, may have been visible through previous livestreams and posts.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into Shamarcus Carr’s death, while the GBI continues to investigate Zaria’s. An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.