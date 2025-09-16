FBI probing whether Charlie Kirk assassin, Tyler Robinson was aided and abetted by extended network leading to conservative icon’s slaying along with other possible assistance, including financial or anyone in the crowd as FBI says killer wrote note vowing to take down icon.

The FBI has announced it suspects alleged Charlie Kirk’s killer, Tyler Robinson could have been ‘aided and abetted’ by an ‘extended network’ leading up to the conservative influencer’s assassination.

The probe comes as the FBI seeks to unearth whether pro-trans online groups, sexualized animal-obsessed ‘furries’ and others connected with Robinson, 22, had advance knowledge of a plot to ‘take down’ the conservative icon.

The groups under investigation include the online gaming community Steam as well as Armed Queers SLC, which took down its Instagram page after Kirk was murdered according to the nypost.

The agency is now working to determine if Robinson was actually helped by other people, probing whether the alleged assassin was assisted from someone in the crowd at Utah Valley University, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Monday.

Bongino said the bureau is “looking into” whether the slaying of Kirk, 31, married father of two and the founder of Turning Point USA — was ‘part of a larger effort’ and could have involved people providing even financial help, or ‘someone who knew the specifics of it and failed to report that.’

‘We’ll also be dropping a lot of paper, a lot of subpoenas out there, to take a look to see if there was any extended network,’ Bongino said.

Kirk was killed by a single bullet to the neck during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. Robinson — whose live-in boyfriend is trans — was arrested 33 hours later.

Bongino, asked whether there was any possible connection between the timing of the gunman pulling the trigger and Kirk answering an audience member’s question about mass shootings committed by trans people, said, ‘We’re investigating that.

🔥Dan Bongino on Fox News says “Charlie was my friend..he was my GOOD FRIEND..I spent the week going through texts…It’s fair for TAX PAYERS TO ASK QUESTIONS..but it hit me Charlie isn’t here anymore.”

“This investigation has JUST BEGUN & IS NOT DONE BY ANY STRETCH”

” IT APPEARS… pic.twitter.com/s3SL75tNHl — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 15, 2025

‘I don’t want to say conclusively right now if there was a connection or not,’ Bongino said. ‘It’s not terribly uncommon for [Kirk] to get questions like that. However, we are looking into that.’

Questions still remain about how and when Robinson was radicalized. Inscriptions found on the unspent shell casings in the gun used to kill Kirk indicated its owner had an affiliation with pro-trans and anti-fascist ideologies.

A relative of Robinson’s roommate, who is cooperating with authorities and has not been accused of any crime, said they suspect Robinson’s radical politics may have been influenced by their relationship.

‘I think Tyler got a whole lot worse in the year they have been dating. They are big gamers, and obviously they have that group that influences them as well as others. But my gut tells me [the roommate] did more of the influencing,’ the relative told FOX News.

BREAKING: FBI Director Kash Patel reveals what Tyler Robinson wrote in his note ahead of assassinating Charlie Kirk: “We have evidence to show what was in that note, which is, and I’m going to summarize basically saying, ‘I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m… pic.twitter.com/JbJ2pFSots — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2025

Charlie Kirk assassin vowed to ‘take out’ conservative according to reconstructed note

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox on Monday that Robinson ‘had a text message exchange with another individual in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk — and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for.’

The same threatening sentiment was allegedly found in a handwritten note, which Patel said was ‘destroyed’ but that the bureau still has ‘evidence to show what was in that note.’ The director said it included Robinson ‘saying, ‘I have the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.’

Official murder capital charges are expected to be filed against Robinson on Tuesday. If convicted, the 22 year old faces the death penalty.