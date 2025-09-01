: About author bio at bottom of article.

Extreme sports fanatic falls 290ft to her death taking selfie in front...

Elizaveta ‘Liza’ Gushchina, extreme sports fantatic from Russia falls 290ft to her death taking selfie in front of son moments after ‘mom’ having completing successful bungee jump as investigation is now launched.

An extreme sports fanatic has died after falling 290ft in front of her son while trying to take a selfie on a tower moments after a successful bungee jump on her 45th birthday.

Elizaveta ‘Liza’ Gushchina, hailing from Russia, ‘slipped and fell’ 290ft to her death from the same tower where moments earlier she had made a ‘successful’ bungee jump as she celebrated her birthday.

Extreme sports fanatic was heard jumping with joy, ‘let’s go!’

Her distraught son Nikita, 23, was with her at the abandoned boiler tower – now used for daredevil rope jumps – when she fell in Pavlovsk, near Russian city St Petersburg.

The daredevil had climbed back up the tower without safety ropes, only to slip and fall to her death at a height of 290ft (88 meters), reported TV Zvezda, run by the Russian defence ministry.

The mother-of-two had shared footage of her successful leap, which saw her swinging from an ‘elastic rope’ just above the ground.

Before she is helped off the platform, video captured woman laughing and saying, ‘Let’s go!’.

Gushcina, 45, a mother of two is heard screaming with joy as she goes down according to captured video the Sun reported.

Gushchina had climbed back up the tower to ‘take a selfie as a keepsake’, before she fell, witnesses said.

Russian mom had wanted to take selfie for ‘keepsake’

Rope-jumping company 23block, which operates the popular facility, said: ‘In tragic circumstances, experienced jumper and mother-of-two children Liza has passed away.

‘Elizaveta Gushchina, along with her son Nikita, was a member of our sports team.

‘Now the whole team is mourning her loss.

‘This is a very big tragedy for us.’

The extreme sports facility is for ‘people who cannot imagine their life without adrenaline, rope jumping, flights, active recreation, free fall, and they want to share these emotions with you’, according to its publicity material.

The state prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the woman’s death, the dailymail reported.

‘They will ascertain whether the organisers of the attraction complied with the law when providing services.’

Liza’s tragic accident comes after a 19-year-old influencer plunged to her death from a parasail.

Tijana Radonjic, 19, fell to her death after ‘unfastening a harness during a panic attack’ while parasailing in Montenegro in June.

Tijana plummeted 150ft into the ocean below, where her body was later retrieved from the water.