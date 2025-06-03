Home Scandal and Gossip Panicked teen parasailing falls to her death after unbuckling safety harness

Panicked teen parasailing falls to her death after unbuckling safety harness

Tijana Radonjic Serbian teen model dies while parasailing after unbuckling safety harness during panic attack as Montenegro tour operator blames woman for her own death. 

A 19-year-old woman caught in a moment of panic plunged to her death after she frantically unbuckled her harness while parasailing in Montenegro. The unfolding tragedy was caught in now viral video. 

Tijana Radonjic, who was on vacation from Novi Sad, Serbiadied after falling more than 160 feet (50 meters) into the Adriatic Sea in Budva last Wednesday, Republikka reported.

Captured footage showed the distressed woman, who according to local media had been hired to film the ‘thrill of parasailing,’ tearing at her life jacket and scrambling to unclip her safety restraints while repeatedly screaming, ‘put me down, put me down’  just moments before falling to her death.

Panicking teen model unbuckles safety harness parasailing 

After she managed to break free from the waist buckle, the clip showed a bikini-clad Radonjic trying to wriggle free before she tumbled upside down and suddenly vanishing from view.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Radonjic started unbuckling herself or how long into the flight the tragedy occurred.

The young woman’s lifeless body was pulled from the water.

Radonjic, at the time of her death had been hired to be part of a short movie. The shoot required her to be clad in a bikini and fly over the Budva River while the boat towed her parasail.

The shoot was for an unnamed firm in Budva, Montenegro, with hopes that it would boost their business ahead of the upcoming peak tourist season.

Parasailing tour operator blames model for her own death

Investigators now believe the parasailing teen may have suffered a panic attack.

Radonjic went up in the air after a rep for the parasailing company had approached her on the beach, Kuirr reported.

‘We are all in shock after the accident that happened … I do not know exactly what happened,’ Mirko Krdzic, the owner of the company, told the outlet.

‘She did not show any fear of flying. She underwent training after which the tragedy followed. Technical inspections of all the equipment are underway and the results of the autopsy are awaited.’

Tijana’s family has vehemently disputed claims that she was responsible for her death, according to reports.

Authorities continue to investigate. 

