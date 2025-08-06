Yanin Campos MasterChef star and TikTok influencer dies following car accident in Chihuahua, Mexico as cause of crash investigated. Social media influencer remembered.

MasterChef alum and popular TikTok influencer Yanin Campos has died following a car accident in Mexico.

Campos, 38, who competed on the TV cooking show in 2018, was driving her SUV in her hometown of Chihuahua on Saturday when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked car, local media outlet, El Financiero reported.

Images circulating online show the wreckage of the crash, with Campos’ SUV left mangled from the impact.

MasterChef cause of fatal Mexico car accident investigated

The social media influencer was rushed to hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Her brother Raúl Campo confirmed news of her death in a statement on social media.

‘To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos,’ he wrote on Facebook.

‘The wake is at the Hernández Funeral Home for those who would like to say goodbye and join us.’

Although she placed sixth in the 2018 season of MasterChef México, Campos was later invited back to compete on MasterChef: La Revancha (The Revenge) in 2019 the dailymail reported.

Authorities say the deadly accident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday along the Francisco R. Almada highway.

Campos was behind the wheel of a black GMC Terrain when she reportedly veered off course and collided with a stationary vehicle.

Emergency responders transported her to Hospital del Parque, where she remained in critical condition until she passed away in the ICU on Monday night.

Local police have opened an investigation to determine what led to the crash.

Local authorities are investigating whether excessive speed or distracted driving played a role in the collision.

MasterChef star and TikTok influencer remembered

Following her stint as a TV chef, Yanin transitioned to posting lifestyle content on her social media platforms, including comedic videos on her TikTok, where she had nearly 100,000 followers.

Her most recent TikTok was posted just four days ago, and fans have filled that post with warm messages as well.

Posted one (via Google translate), ‘Thank you for your passion in cooking and for such good chapters in MasterChef. Fly high!’

While another added, ‘I can’t believe this, I followed you since you were on Masterchef, you always seemed genuine, plus you said the right things. A hug to heaven, rest in peace.’

Reflected another, ‘It will never cease to amaze me how ridiculously fragile life is. Right now it’s just a normal day, but in a few seconds everything will change forever, and you won’t even realize it. You’ll just know it’s the end, or sometimes not even that.’