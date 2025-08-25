NY model, paramedic stabbed in the face trying to protect women from...

John Rudat NY model stabbed in the face trying to protect women from attackers in Dresden, Germany as authorities are yet to make arrest of Syrian man. Victim who is also a paramedic and was left disfigured said it was ‘worth it’ to save the two females.

A New York male model was left severely disfigured by a knife-wielding assailant after jumping in to protect two women being assaulted on a train in Germany.

John Rudat, 21, of Albany, was left bloodied and battered after trying to stop two female victims from being violently assaulted on German public transit in Dresden on Sunday, according to a GoFundMe created by Rudat’s brother’s girlfriend, Molly Sheldon.

NY model left disfigured following Dresden knife attack

The young model, who is also a paramedic, sustained a gash in the middle of his face from a six-inch blade. The wound has since left him disfigured amid questions whether he will ever be able to resume his modelling career.

Images in the incident’s aftermath shows Rudat with a tissue to his face with a trail of blood spilling from his face. Another clip reveals a deep slash across his nose.

Other passengers appeared shell-shocked after witnessing the knife attack.

Rudat needed immediate medical attention and underwent extensive surgery in Germany.

Law enforcement officials said there were two attackers. They were both reportedly Syrian nationals.

One of these men was detained after the violent incident on suspicion of beating Rudat but was released shortly after.

Syrian national accused of stabbing NY model/US tourist remains at large

‘According to the on-call public prosecutor’s assessment, there were insufficient grounds for detention. The knife attack cannot be attributed to him,’ Senior Public Prosecutor Jurgen Schmidt told German outlet Bild.

The other suspect, who is believed to have actually stabbed Rudat, is still on the loose.

‘This horrible act against John leaves us devastated and seeking justice. He now faces a challenging recovery; physically, emotionally, and even financially as he works to heal from this incident,’ Sheldon wrote.

So far, the fundraiser created to support Rudat and his family has collected more than $36,000.

Rudat was visiting Dresden to see his former foreign exchange host family, according to The New York Post.

Local press reported the man who attacked Rudat and the two women was a drug dealer ‘very popularly known’ in the area.

Interview (in English) with the 🇺🇸 hero John Rudat who protected a young woman from sexual assault on a tram in Dresden 🇩🇪 “I felt the man drag his knife across my face & cut through my nose. But I will wear my scar with pride.” @niusde_ @jreichelt @RichardGrenell pic.twitter.com/ASAGtgFsw8 — Andreas Hellmann (@ahellmanndc) August 25, 2025

Paramedic remains emboldened, ‘never turn your back on abuse’

Rudat’s brother, Logan, 22, said he was not surprised that his brother put himself at risk to protect others.

‘It’s part of his character. That’s just the way we were raised,’ Logan told the nypost, adding he is optimistic that Rudat will be able to return to the US in a week or two.

Speaking to German media, Rudat said the attack left his nose severed his nose in two along with part of his lip along with the blade missing ‘knicking’ his eye.

Said Rudat, ‘a centimeter off I would have lost my eye for sure,’ adding, ‘certainly I will have a scar, but it was worth it and I will wear it with pride.’

While reflecting on the incident on his Instagram story, Rudat wrote: ‘Never turn your back on abuse.’

It remained unclear if Rudat would be able to return to modeling.

The US Embassy in Germany has put out a statement calling on German authorities to bring Rudat’s attackers to justice.

‘We urge German authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and punish them to the fullest extent permitted by law. Safety is a collective responsibility—no one is safe until all are safe,’ the Embassy’s statement read.