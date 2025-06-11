Body of missing U.S Navy sailor, Angelina Resendiz who disappeared from her Virginia barracks 2 weeks ago is found as another sailor is taken into custody with charges pending in relation to her death.

A female US Navy sailor who vanished from her barracks in Virginia last month was reportedly found dead in the woods on Monday. The confirmation comes one day after an autopsy positively confirmed the body of that of missing seaman, Angelina Petra Resendiz.

Angelina Resendiz, 21, was last seen 2 weeks ago on the morning of May 29 around 10 a.m. and was found deceased in a wooded area in Norfolk, VA, on June 9 according to a release from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Angelina Resendiz disappearance

The missing woman’s body was found near the Broad Creek Apartments amid a wooded area some ten miles from Resendiz’s barracks in Naval Station Norfolk, the release stated according to 13NewsNow. The cause and manner of death was not revealed.

A Navy sailor, who was not named, was taken into custody in connection with Resendiz’s death with charges pending, according to the release.

‘NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice,’ the release stated. Additional information was not made available. The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

In a June 9 Instagram post, the family of Angelina Resendiz expressed that they were ‘heartbroken and deeply concerned over her sudden and unexplained disappearance.’

Added the post further, ‘Angelina is a loving, compassionate, and devoted individual who has always prioritized the well-being of her family and those around her. Her absence has caused immense grief for all who know and love her.’

Resendiz’s family had described the missing seaman ‘as a fun and kind person’ who was dedicated to the Navy and her job as a culinary specialist. Her mother, Esmeralda Castle, said ‘Angie’ never went a day without talking with her family, and that she had known something was wrong when she hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Family of missing female U.S Navy Sailor found dead demand justice The family says they remain ‘unwavering’ in their pursuit of justice.

Now, her mother is making a desperate plea for answers and transparency from military investigators. Castle claims she was not notified properly through official channels, and she was instead informed of her daughter’s disappearance through staff members and media reports.

‘The family demands accountability for oversight that put her life at risk and for mishandling that delayed justice, emphasizing the urgent need to address how official channels failed to notify them promptly and properly, relying instead on unofficial sources like the media, which underscores deep systemic failures,’ a statement from the family read.

Resendiz’s family asked for ‘the assistance of the United States government, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, the Hampton Roads congressional delegation, home congressman Vicente Gonzalez, and President Donald J. Trump to address the systemic issues that allowed her to vanish,’ according to a June 10 statement in the aftermath of the tragic discovery.

Angelina ‘was working on the USS James E. Williams at the time of her disappearance,’ according to a GoFundMe campaign started to cover expenses in relation to the search for the missing woman.

Castle said friends told her Angelina was with another sailor around the time she disappeared, KCEN-TV reported. It remained unclear if the sailor now taken into custody was the sailor that Resendiz was last seen alive with, along with the dynamic of their relations.