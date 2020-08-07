Rita Masterson Oceanport New Jersey Karen harasses Hispanic man, Ruben Martinez taking sunset photos walking his dogs, telling him he doesn’t belong.

Here we go again. A New Jersey woman has been captured on video verbally assaulting a Latino man for walking his dogs and taking pictures of the sunset in her neighborhood.

The video was shared originally by Ruben Martinez, who claims the woman, who outed herself as Rita Masterson of Oceanport started harassing him and demanding he leave her neighborhood while was trying to take photos of the sunset. ‘

I was simply trying to shoot the sunset at 7 Bridges Road when I was met with racism,’ he captioned the post.

According to Martinez, he drove to a dead end street in Oceanport, New Jersey, to photograph the sun descending into the horizon and as he passed by some of the houses on the way, the dogs in the neighborhood started barking at his two small dogs that he had inside the car with him.

Martinez says his pets were in the car when he stepped out for all but two minutes to take the pictures and when he returned a woman who lived there approached him and started yelling racist things at him, telling him to go back where he came from and that he’s disrupting the whole neighborhood. At that point, Martinez pulled out his cellphone and started recording.

‘You don’t belong here’

The clip starts off with ‘New Jersey Karen‘ telling Martinez he doesn’t belong to the neighborhood and that his dogs are being loud.

‘They’re small dogs,’ Martinez points out, to which she replies, ‘I don’t care. They’re disrupting the entire neighborhood.’

‘Your dogs are aggravating and you’re aggravating so take your camera, take your selfie stick, take your dogs and get the f*ck out of here,’ Masterton adds.

Martinez then asks the woman her name, without missing a beat the irate racist woman identified herself as Rita Masterson before giving him her address while pointing out where she lives. He asks her if he has permission to post the video on social media and she responds by saying ‘Absolutely!’ before the video ends.

The video is the latest of incidents caught on video often exposing usually middle aged white woman (since dubbed Karens on social media) exacting their own special brand of white privilege and derogatory racist attitudes towards minorities in America.