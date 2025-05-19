Guy Edward Bartkus, Palm Springs IVF bomber id as pro-mortalist who didn’t want to live anymore. Online manifesto described his frustration with living along with the futility of life and his desire to end human suffering.

A self described ‘anti-lifer’ and ’nihilist’ has been identified as the individual responsible for Saturday’s bombing of a Palm Springs fertility clinic that led to the bombing suspect being killed along with the injuring of four others.

Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, California according to an online manifesto believed to be behind the bombing of the American Reproductive Centers, self identified as a ‘promortalist’ and a ‘misandrist.’

Promortalism relates to the belief that it’s ethical to end suffering by ending lives. Misandrist relates to the hating of men.

Describing himself as anti-life, and a believer of a fringe ideology known as Antinatalism, Bartkus left an online manifesto arguing people didn’t give consent to be born or to exist: ‘I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?’

‘I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,’ he said at the beginning of a 30 minute audio recording. ‘Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.’

‘Basically I’m anti-life. And IVF is like kind of the epitome of pro-life ideology.’

Bartkus speaks in a calm off the cuff manner as he describes his ‘dilemma’ and how he came to target the fertility clinic and why he essentially chose to also end his own life.

Notes wikipedia: Antinatalists argue that humans should abstain from making children. Some antinatalists consider coming into existence to always be a serious harm. Their views are not necessarily limited only to humans but may encompass all sentient creatures, arguing that coming into existence is a serious harm for sentient beings in general.

The alleged Palm Springs bomber in his own words speaks about why he did this. I found this on his man*fest* website and put the images together of the aftermath. You are welcome to post on other platf*rms. pic.twitter.com/AFnHPPkaxB — MichaelDouglasCarlin (@MichaelDCarlin) May 18, 2025

There are various reasons why antinatalists believe reproduction is problematic. The most common arguments for antinatalism include that life entails inevitable suffering, death is inevitable, and humans are born without their consent (that is to say, they cannot choose whether or not they come into existence).’

On the website, he also talks about the death of a friend he says was suicide. He and the friend, he said, shared beliefs that were ‘anti-sex, [Vegan Antinatalist], and negative utilitarian.’

‘I’ve known for a few years now I wasn’t going to allow myself to make it past my 20s…we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow,’ Bartkus wrote.

He also said in the recording that he believed a more effective ‘right to die’ in the U.S., which he also calls ‘a graceful way to exit,’ would reduce mass shootings.

Specifically he says he’s against IVF clinics, which he describes as the ‘extremely wrong’ because ‘these are people who are having kids after they sat they’re and thought about it. How stupid is that?’

He calls himself ‘anti-life’ and describes IVF as ‘ultimate pro-life ideology.’ He appears to justify any harm to IVF worker because of their involvement in the industry.

The American Reproductive Centers, operated by Dr. Maher Abdallah, sustained extensive damage, particularly to its patient consultation areas.

No patients were present at the time of the blast, with all staff members confirmed safe. The clinic’s IVF lab and stored embryos were not affected, Dr. Abdallah told the Associated Press.

According to its website, the ARC clinic is the first full-service fertility centre and IVF lab in the Coachella Valley.

It offers services including fertility evaluations, IVF, egg donation and freezing, reproductive support for same-sex couples and surrogacy.

Responded the clinic in a Facebook post following the explosion: ‘Our mission has always been to help build families, and in times like these, we are reminded of just how fragile and precious life is. In the face of this tragedy, we remain committed to creating hope—because we believe that healing begins with community, compassion, and care.’