Guy Edward Bartkus, Twentynine Palms, California man identified as suspect who bombed Palm Springs fertility clinic, American Reproductive Centers that led to himself being killed and five others injured. Suspect bomber in an online manifesto self-identified as pro-mortalist aka antinatalist opposed to human life and the notion of parents intentionally bringing children into existence.

Federal authorities have identified the individual behind Saturday’s deadly explosion at a Palm Springs, fertility clinic that left the suspect bomber dead along with injuring four others.

Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, California a self described pro-mortalist and anti-natalist opposed to the pro life agenda of ‘conservatives.’ A point of view disputing the notion that unborn fetuses hold rights along with challenging human existence.

Guy Edward Bartkus online manifesto

Bartkus left online manifesto describing himself as a pro-mortalist, arguing people didn’t give consent to be born or to exist: ‘I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong.’

‘I figured I would just make a recording explaining why I’ve decided to bomb an IVF building, or clinic,’ he said at the beginning of a 30 minute audio recording. ‘Basically, it just comes down to I’m angry that I exist and that, you know, nobody got my consent to bring me here.’

‘Antinatalism or anti-natalism’ is a philosophical view that deems procreation to be unethical, harmful, or otherwise unjustifiable.

The bombing, occurred shortly before 11 a.m. at the American Reproductive Centers on North Indian Canyon Drive. An undetermined device was placed in or near a car parked next to the vehicle before the bomb detonating.

Antinatalism opposed to human life and suffering

The FBI has since described the bombing as an intentional act of terrorism.

Bartkus is believed to have acted alone, and there are no other suspects currently being sought, BNO News reported.

Bartkus allegedly targeted the clinic as an act of war against the pro-life, pro-natalist movement, according to his manifesto on http://promortalism.com, registered on February 24, 2025 (http://archive.is/BOSpk).

Describing himself as anti-life, aka a believer of Antinatalism, Bartkus in his manifesto states, ‘I’m very against [IVF], it’s extremely wrong. These are people who are having kids after they’ve sat there and thought about it. How much more stupid can it get?’

Notes wikipedia: Antinatalists argue that humans should abstain from making children. Some antinatalists consider coming into existence to always be a serious harm. Their views are not necessarily limited only to humans but may encompass all sentient creatures, arguing that coming into existence is a serious harm for sentient beings in general.

There are various reasons why antinatalists believe reproduction is problematic. The most common arguments for antinatalism include that life entails inevitable suffering, death is inevitable, and humans are born without their consent (that is to say, they cannot choose whether or not they come into existence).’

Noted one commentator on X who supplied an image purporting to be that of Barkus: ‘His screed echoes the anti-Christian, pro-abortion vitriol often spewed by far-left activists, who demonize pro-life values as ‘fascist.”

Adding, ‘Democrats’ relentless pro-abortion, anti-Christian rhetoric radicalizes individuals like Bartkus, pushing them to commit heinous acts. Their words have consequences—innocent lives are at stake.’

In a FAQ section of his website, Barkus further explains that his best friend Sophie shared similar views and recently died after convincing her boyfriend to shoot her as she slept. ‘IIRC we had agreed that if one of us died, the other would probably soon follow,’ Bartkus wrote.

His description seemed to match the death of 27-year-old Sophie Tinney in Fox Island, Washington on April 22. Police arrested her boyfriend, 29-year-old Lars Eugene Nelson, and believe Tinney convinced Nelson to shoot her in the head as she slept. Nelson was charged with second-degree murder.

The American Reproductive Centers, operated by Dr. Maher Abdallah, sustained extensive damage, particularly to its patient consultation areas.

No patients were present at the time of the blast, with all staff members confirmed safe. The clinic’s IVF lab and stored embryos were not affected, Dr. Abdallah told the Associated Press.

Bartkus is believed to be the only person who was killed in Saturday’s bombing, although officials have yet to formally identify his remains. Four other people were injured and taken to hospital.

Of question is whether Bartkus had intended to kill himself, in tandem to his beliefs expressing frustration with existence at the time of the clinic’s bombing.

During the investigation, a tripod with a camera was recovered from the blast site, leading officials to believe the attacker may have attempted to livestream the bombing.

The file failed to upload to his website. Authorities are now analyzing the device and any associated digital data.

Initial witness footage and photographs captured shattered windows and widespread damage to nearby buildings.

One vehicle appeared severely damaged, but officials have not confirmed whether it was used in the detonation or simply caught in the explosion.

Residents described hearing a loud boom felt several blocks away, prompting widespread emergency response.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the FBI raided Bartkus’ residence on Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms, where he lived with Dianne Bartkus, a 63-year-old woman believed to be either his mother or grandmother.

Authorities have not disclosed any information about potential accomplices or motives at this time.

The suspect reportedly had no known social media presence, further complicating investigators’ efforts to determine ideological affiliations or intent.

Local, state, and federal investigators are expected to provide further updates in the coming days as the investigation continues.