Dustin Valencia Georgia dad of 5 drowns kayaking haunted Lake Lanier after body of missing man is found underneath water. Death is the latest of a string of deaths in the ‘notorious’ man made reservoir over the years.

Authorities have recovered the body of a father of 5 who went missing last week while kayaking a Georgia lake long rumored to be haunted.

Dustin Valencia, 43, was reported missing Wednesday by his wife after failing to pick up the couple’s kids from school. A search for the missing parent led to police discovering the missing parent’s Honda Accord vehicle parked at Little Ridge Park on Lake Lanier, 11 Alive reported.

After an extensive search, a body, later determined to be Valencia, was found in a cove 51 feet below the surface of the lake on Friday, cops said.

Lake Lanier notoriety

Evidence suggested that the father of five and a triathlete had gone kayaking on the lake, but his inflatable raft was nowhere to be seen, according to authorities.

A huge search was launched Thursday on land and water, with multiple units using drones and specialist marine search equipment.

Friends and family also joined the search to find Valencia.

Lake Lanier, where Valencia disappeared, was built in the 1950s over submerged towns, forests and cemeteries — and has been a location for eerie scenes in the Netflix drama “Ozark,” CNN reported.

Since 1994, the reservoir which has a reputation for being notorious has led to the deaths of over 200 people — with locals long suggesting the lake is haunted.

One of the most-repeated legends is the ‘Lady of the Lake,’ supposedly the ghost of a woman whose car crashed into the lake who has since been spotted restlessly wandering at night in a blue dress.

Despite claims of the man made lake being haunted, locals suggest alcohol consumption and lack of adherence to safety precautions may have been significant factors in many accidents reported on the lake.

Valendia is not believed to have been wearing a life vest when he disappeared according to WANF.

The nature of Valencia’s death remains under investigation, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office told the outlet.