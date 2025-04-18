Robert Morales, Miami native and school campus dining coordinator id as Florida State University (FSU) fatal shooting victim at hands of Phoenix Ikner , an avid Donald Trump, MAGA fanatic previously thrown out of the debating club for his radical political views.

Loved ones have identified one of the two men killed in the mass shooting at Florida State University as campus dining coordinator Robert Morales.

Morales, a Miami native, was identified in a post on X by his brother as one of the fatal victims of the rampage on April 17. ‘Today we lost my younger Brother, He was one of the victims killed at FSU. He loved his job at FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter. I’m glad you were in my Life,’ wrote Ricardo Morales Jr.

The family of Robert Morales, a Miami native, confirms that he was one of the people killed in the FSU shooting. He’s remembered as a fantastic human being & a great family man. His family says he worked at FSU @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/bhRtYtW6mG — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) April 18, 2025

FSU campus food worker killed at hands of MAGA student fanatic

Morales worked as FSU‘s university’s dining coordinator, according to his LinkedIn profile. Aramark, a company that provides food to major universities, confirmed in a statement that one of its employees was among those killed in the shooting.

One other man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead and six others were injured and sent to a local hospital. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said two patients may be discharged on April 18 and the others are expected to make a full recovery.

Police officials identified Phoenix Ikner, a 20 year old political science major, previously kicked out of the on campus political debate club for his radical views. A regard of the shooter’s social media profile showed him to be an avid supporter of Donald Trump, devout Christian and who seemingly had previously warned of violence against students, who he openly derided.

Ikner who used his mother’s private gun was also identified as the stepson of a veteran Leon County sheriff’s deputy, Jessica Ikner, who was voted as law enforcement officer of the year in 2023 for the department, USA Today reported.

Robert Morales FSU dining coordinator much beloved

During a Thursday press conference, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was now recovering in hospital after being shot by responding officers after refusing to put down his weapon.

Aside from his dining service work, Morales was a long-time special teams coach for Leon High School’s football program and a partner in local favorite Gordos Cuban Cuisine.

‘While it has been a long time since we worked together, my heart breaks for all the family and friends of Robert Morales,’ Gordo’s owner, Eddie Argamonte, told the Tallahassee Democrat. ‘The Seminole nation is strong and I’m proud of how our community is rallying around each other during this time of loss.’

Current Lions Athletic Director and former assistant football coach Riley Bell coached with Morales and he described him as a having a ‘big heart.’ He said Morales spent about six to eight years with the program and was a valuable member of the team.

‘A great guy. Good heart, family man,’ Bell said. ‘Just full of energy and very happy.’

The university plans to hold a vigil for the victims at 5 p.m. April 18, at Langford Green in front of the university’s football stadium.

Investigators yet to announce motive to FSU mass shooting

All classes on the main Florida State University campus were canceled Friday, and people were advised to avoid the student union and other nearby buildings as investigations continue.

The FBI has set begun receiving information about the mass shooting at FSU through a digital tip line.

Officials continue to investigate what led up to the mass shooting.

A GoFundme for burial costs for Robert Morales has since raised $5619.