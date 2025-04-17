Florida State University (FSU) shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner, son of Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jessica Ikner, had posted on social media warning of bloodshed with political science major mocking Florida State University students. Had posted on Instagram at @ikner2004 (before account taken down).

The son of a sheriff’s deputy identified as the school shooter who killed two people and injured several more at the FSU campus had made a chilling post on social media prior to going on a shooting rampage that left two dead and six injured (gunman included).

Phoenix Ikner, 20, the son of Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jessica Ikner had used his mother’s ‘private’ handgun during Thursday afternoon’s assault.

In the aftermath of the shooting a chilling social media post emerged, with Ikner having posted: ‘you are my war club, my weapons for battle, with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.’

The quote is a passage from the book of Jeremiah in the Bible, which warned of an impending judgement day.

Ikner, a political science major at FSU, had also recently mocked students on campus protesting the result of the 2024 presidential election.

‘These people are usually pretty entertaining, usually not for good reasons,’ Ikner said in his school magazine, where he was described as a political science major.

‘I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that.’

Leon County Sheriff McNeil said at a press conference Thursday the gunman was a member of the department’s youth set-up and was involved in training programs.

Ikner was described as ‘steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family.’

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the gun was previously used by his mother for law enforcement, but was her private handgun at the time of the shooting, because deputies ‘are allowed to purchase the handgun they used prior.’

Authorities said that a total of two people were killed and six were injured, with Ikner also shot and injured during the altercation. He is in custody in hospital.

A review of other social media accounts showed the FSU shooting suspect to be an avid player of war video games, including one review below, stating:

‘This is by far my favourite game of all time!!! Its story is freaking fantastic (though you seriously need to play the other games too) it’s like freaking the last of us good. Its still holds up to date. Every gamer needs to play mode – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.