Phoenix Ikner, Florida State University suspect shooter id as son of local sheriff’s deputy, Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy, Jessica Ikner, who used mom’s gun and was pro Palestine protester. Mass shooting left 2 dead and six injured, including gunman. Shooter id as political science major at FSU who was anti-Donald Trump on social media.

Police have confirmed that two people are dead and six others were taken to the hospital (including the shooter) after a lone gunman arrived at Florida State University’s campus near the Student Union and proceeded to fire off rapid gunfire.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, was named on Thursday during a press conference was named as the suspect following the mass shooting at Florida State University‘s Tallahassee campus.

The shooter firing at students on the Florida State University campus!

This is the FSU shooter. Phoenix Ikner.

FSU shooting suspect was pro-Palestine and anti-Trump

Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said the gunman was one the son of one of his deputies, Jessica Ikner.

The sheriff confirmed that a service weapon, which Ikner had access to, was found at the shooting scene, WSB-TV reported.

McNeil said that the suspected shooter ‘engaged in a number of training programs’ that the sheriff’s office offered.

Ikner’s mother has spent more than 18 years with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

During the press conference it was confirmed that Ikner had used his mother’s ‘private handgun’ at the time of the shooting, because deputies ‘are allowed to purchase the handgun they used prior.’

Trumbower confirmed that Ikner is a student at Florida State University.

Meanwhile, screenshots of Ikner’s alleged social media profile surfaced on X. The FSU suspect had multiple time posted against President Donald Trump and was allegedly pro-Palestine.

Police announce the shooter at Florida State University is the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Deputy. He's been identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, and used one of his mother's weapons to commit the mass shooting at FSU.

Phoenix Ikner is a trumper. Not a dem. Not a drag queen. Not trans.

FSU shooter id as political science major championed revolt

In a resurfaced FSU News article, (see above) a Paul Iker has been identified as a political science major. Speaking about Trump’s election, he had said: ‘I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that.’

According to another screenshot posted on X, Iker wrote in a post: ‘Jeremiah 51:20 -“You are my war club, my weapon for battle; with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.’

One FSU student who saw the shooter described him as a ‘normal college dude’ who was wearing an orange T-shirt and khaki shorts. ‘I was walking and this guy pulls up in an orange Hummer,’ the student said. ‘And he gets out with a rifle and shoots in my direction.’

No known motive to FSU shooting

Classes at Florida State University have been canceled through the end of the week.

FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower, confirmed that two people who were killed were not students. Their identities were not released.

Five others suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

Ikner was also taken to the hospital after being shot and injured by responding officers during the altercation. His condition is also unclear.

FSU Tallahassee is a public college located in Florida’s state capital and sits on the Sunshine State’s panhandle.

It has around 45,000 students, with movie star Burt Reynolds and The Doors singer Jim Morrison among its famous alumni.

No known motive to the FSU shooting was immediately clear.