FSU mass shooting leaves 6 injured (including shooter) after a gunman opened fire on students at campus before being taken into custody. Active crime scene as students are told they are now allowed to return to residence halls. No known motive.

At least six people have been injured (including the gunman) in a shooting at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus.

Cops said a gunman wearing an orange t-shirt, khaki shorts opened gunfire around midday Thursday near the campus’ student union, after alighting from an orange hummer. The un-identified suspect was taken into custody after being handcuffed inside an ambulance and taken to hospital.

At least five others were injured, with the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Hospital saying at least one victim was in critical condition.

🇺🇸 The shooter firing at students on the Florida State University campus! Crazy footage, unbelievable#breaking #florida #nwopic.twitter.com/KyLimqTJFh — HELLAS XG (@hellasxg) April 17, 2025

Another angle of one of the FSU shooting victims being hauled off by the very brave First Responders. #Talahassee #FSUAlerts pic.twitter.com/tVA92FtiGc — B. Wilkins lll 🇺🇸 (@ScummyMummy511) April 17, 2025

Students at FSU instructed to seek shelter and take safety

Witness said the Florida State University shooter arrived in an orange Hummer, getting out and shooting with a rifle, before then shooting with a pistol. The witness described the shooter as a ‘normal college dude.’

Another witness told WFTV that they saw a college-aged man exit the student union with a handgun, and another witness told the Tallahassee Democrat that they’d heard what sounded like ‘automatic gunfire.’

Students were instructed through the university’s emergency alert system to shelter in place, lock and stay away from all doors and windows, and ‘be prepared to take additional protective measures.’

Amid panic and desperate attempts to flee, students shared video of the unfolding scene, including one showing a victim being carried on the shoulders of paramedics.

Cowering students shared videos hiding under desks, as authorities continue to urge anyone in the area to remain away from the area and stay inside.

Heavily armed law enforcement with long guns were seen on campus, and reportedly killed one of the gunmen.

In one video shared on social media, a person could be heard bashing on the door multiple times yelling ‘open up’, but the terrified students were seen remaining silent and not moving in response.

Students at Florida State University share their reactions after a campus shooting leaves multiple people injured, according to early reports. pic.twitter.com/btIKX8Fu5m — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 17, 2025

Alleged information about the Florida State University suspect from a supposed witness.

. pic.twitter.com/8vfx6nqiBl — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) April 17, 2025

Car found at Florida State Campus with a weapon

Images showed concerned students and faculty trying to call loved ones on campus, with Florida State University saying on Thursday afternoon that all classes and events were cancelled for the day.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare said it was treating at least four victims and was ‘fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected.’

As the campus remained under lockdown Thursday afternoon, a car was reportedly found by police with a weapon inside that authorities believe was owned by a gunman, the Daily Naples News reported.

Several firearms including a shotgun and pistol have reportedly been seized by police, and one suspect was arrested with a weapon on them, police said.

Officials at around 3pm said the area around the student union was still an active crime scene while also saying that students were given the green light to return back to their residence halls after the shooting.

Footage from Florida State University active shooter situation. Prayers to all involved 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fr3CAFH3WO — 𝕏 American🦅Eagleman™ 𝕏 (@XAmericanEagleX) April 17, 2025

The Tallahassee Fire Department has taken control of the campus, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it had deployed a helicopter to survey the area.

Leon County School District buildings, which sit close to the campus, have also been placed on lockdown.

The FBI said Thursday afternoon it was responding to the scene to aid the investigation.

FSU Tallahassee is a public college located in Florida’s state capital and sits on the Sunshine State’s panhandle.

It has around 45,000 students, with movie star Burt Reynolds and The Doors singer Jim Morrison among its famous alumni.

No known motive to the mass shooting was immediately known.