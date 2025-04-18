Phoenix Ikner FSU shooter id as Republican Christian voter & MAGA fan.

Phoenix Ikner, FSU shooting suspect is registered Republican voter in Florida who is a devout Christian voter & MAGA fan who criticized anti-Trump protesters. Had recently been kicked out of school political club for far right political views and was described as ‘white supremacist’.

In the aftermath of Thursday’s shooting at Florida State University (FSU) which saw 2 shot dead and six injured (including the alleged gunman), an attempt to uncover the alleged shooter’s political leanings and how that may have inspired the bloodshed has now come into play.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, the son of a 20 year veteran with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Jessica Ikner was identified as the alleged gunman who had used his mother’s ‘private’ gun during the mass shooting.

FSU political science major was critical of Trump protesters

Leon County Sheriff McNeil said at a press conference Thursday the gunman was a member of the department’s Youth Advisory Council along with having participated in various law enforcement training programs.

Ikner was described as ‘steeped in the Leon County Sheriff’s Office family.’

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said the gun was previously used by his mother for law enforcement, but was her private handgun at the time of the shooting, because deputies ‘are allowed to purchase the handgun they used prior.’

Phoenix Ikner devout Christian

After graduating from Lincoln High School in 2022, the student-run FSU News stated Phoenix Ikner studied political science at the university.

During a recent rally on campus in January protesting Trump’s inauguration, the FSU had posted statements the Ikner had made, inferring ridicule towards pro Palestine protesters.

‘These people are usually pretty entertaining, usually not for good reasons,’ Ikner said in his school magazine, where he was described as a political science major at Florida State University.

‘I think it’s a little too late, he’s [Trump] already going to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 and there’s not really much you can do unless you outright revolt, and I don’t think anyone wants that.’

Furthermore, shared accounts purporting to be that of the gunman, showed him to a registered Republican who also steeped with a Christian background as noticeable by his laden use of religious phrases, including the following on the FSU shooter’s Instagram account (since taken down): ‘you are my war club, my weapons for battle, with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.’

A user on X claimed that Phoenix Ikner is a registered Republican, pointing to his Florida Voter Registration form, which lists his party affiliation as Republican. The post also highlights Ikner’s Instagram bio, noting he frequently quotes the Bible, suggesting a conservative identity.

Claimed the user: ‘The 20 year-old Florida State University alleged school shooter, Phoenix Ikner, the son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy whose gun he used, is a Republican who quotes the Bible and made fun of anti-Trump protesters. Not trans. Not an illegal immigrant. Is anyone…anyone at all…shocked it was a white MAGA?’

Posted one user on X: ‘Phoenix Ikner had attended anti Israel and Trump protests. The campus knew who he was. Just another brainwashed youth of the DNC.’

Previous social posts had stated Ikner was an anti-Trump protester who had attended pro Palestine demonstrations, when it increasingly seems more feasible, Ikner if anything, was an ardent Republican, right wing and staunch supporter of MAGA who mocked opposition to Trump along with student protesters.

Posted another user on X: ‘You slow little MAGA mouth breathers couldn’t even be bothered to read the article (comments since pulled after Thursday’s violence) about the registered Republican school shooter, Phoenix Ikner, before sharing fake news. He was interviewed. He wasn’t photographed protesting. He made fun of the protesters. Learn how to read.’

FSU shooting suspect kicked out of political clubs for being too far right wing

Speaking to NBC after the shooting, a student who was once part of a ‘political round table’ with Ikner revealed he harbored white supremacist views.

‘Basically our only role was no Nazis — colloquially speaking — and he espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric and far right rhetoric as well,’ Reid Seybold said.

Seybold, who was president of the club, said he had to kick Ikner out of the group due to his beliefs and rhetoric.

Riley Pusins, who is part of another political discourse club on campus that Ikner would attend, had a similar experience with the suspect.

Pusins said Ikner would attend meetings ‘almost every Thursday’ in which he would ‘go up to the line’ about what was acceptable discussions, but would often cross the line after the formal meeting ended.

The student said Ikner often advocated President Donald Trump’s agenda, promoted white supremacist values and made inappropriate comments, despite joining a nonpartisan group.

Pusins said others in the group would describe Ikner as a ‘fascist.’

To date, officials have yet to say what led to the political science major lashing out on fellow classmates and whether the shooting may have been linked to his recent ouster from school political clubs?