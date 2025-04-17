FedEx worker shoots himself to gain sympathy from co-worker who rejected him

Alexander Lefort, Florida FedEx worker arrested for falsifying records and evidence tampering after shooting himself to gain sympathy from co-worker who rejected him.

A Florida FedEx worker has been charged for reportedly shooting himself outside of his workplace last year in a bid to gain sympathy from a co-worker who had rejected him.

Alexander Lefort, 30, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at a FedEx warehouse in March 2024. Lefort, who was lying on a couch at the facility, reportedly claimed he was near his car when an unknown man wearing a balaclava and hoodie shot him before fleeing.

It would be later discovered that the ‘shooting’ which actually took place as the result of the own victim’s hands was done so in a bid to curry sympathy from a co-worker who had rejected him days before.

According to investigators with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Lefort parked his car at the farthest spot in a northwest parking lot. As a result, investigators said his vehicle was nearly out of view of surveillance cameras.

Read a court affidavit: ‘In addition, the parking lot appeared to be at only half capacity, but Mr. Lefort’s vehicle was furthest from the building’s main entrance.’

Surveillance footage only showed one person — apparently Lefort — near the FedEx building when the alleged attack occurred. He was the only person captured on surveillance according to a court affidavit reviewed by lawandcrime.

Of particular note, surveillance footage showed the worker showing up at the parking lot over two hours before his shift began on the day of the alleged shooting.

While at the hospital, the FedEx worker reportedly told police that the gunman tried to take his wallet when he moved forward and hit the top of the gun, possibly leading to the gun to go off, the worker told investigators. An account which hadn’t been told to officers at the scene of the shooting.

When pressed for more information into the alleged shooting, Lefort according to investigators, provided more inconsistent information, including having told a co-worker that the assailant ‘wanted more money.’

Matters took a twist when investigators learned of a previous instance in which Lefort was accused of harassing and stalking a coworker.

Lefort is alleged to have left a note on the coworker’s vehicle, reading, ‘I know you’re sleeping with him again. He is trash. You’ve been warned.’

Lefort was arrested in the stalking case roughly a month after the shooting happened. It wasn’t until forensics report last month showed that the bullet casing found at the scene was a match for Lefort’s firearm.

A search of Lefort’s car reportedly yielded a 9mm handgun registered to him and a first aid kit. Police said a shell casing recovered from the crime scene came from Lefort’s gun.

Police concluded Lefort shot himself in the abdomen to garner sympathy from his coworker, who cut contact after accusing him of harassment.

Lefort was arrested on April 9 on charges of giving false information during the investigation, tampering with evidence, and firing a firearm in public. The FedEx worker was released from custody later that day after posting $4,000 bond.