The victims of the Hudson River helicopter crash were identified as Agustín Escobar, president of the Spanish branch of the European automation company Siemens; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal; and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11, according to ABC News, citing law enforcement sources. The 36-year-old pilot was also killed, though his name has not yet been released.

Agustin Escobar according to his Linkedin profile was appointed to serve as the CEO of Siemens in Spain in 2022 after previously serving as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Spain.

Escobar worked for Siemens in Spain between 1998 and 2010, primarily in the energy sector. Additionally, Escobar served as the vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain. In all he had worked for Siemens for over 27 years.

The former head of Siemens’ Spanish arm, Miguel Ángel López, spoke highly of Escobar according to a release, saying his work was ‘key’ to the company’s success.

‘With Agustín Escobar We have the best possible successor to lead, from now on, the company in Spain. In recent years his work has been key to Siemens’ success in the field of mobility and transport,’ López said.

A regard of Escobar’s spouse, Mercè Camprubí, work profile, revealed her to be as equally high achieving as her husband. Noted her Linkedin profile: Global Commercialization Manager for Siemens along with having Latin South America experience and previously working as a consultant in Manhattan.

The crash occurred at 3:17 p.m. off the coast of River Drive in Hoboken, New Jersey, just over 15 minutes after the chopper departed from the Wall St. Heliport. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said during the briefing.

The five-person family was from Barcelona, Spain, two Spanish officials told ABC News on Thursday.

‘Our hearts go out to the family and those on board,’ New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during the briefing.

At the time of the crash, it was cloudy with winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, CNN reported.

Surface visibility was considered good — 10 miles — but it was cloudy as a system is moving into the region, bringing light rain to the region this afternoon and evening. The water was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

It remained whether human error or craft malfunction was at fault.

The National Transportation Safety Board continued to investigate the tragedy.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in NYC since 1977 — most recently in 2019 when a helicopter used for executive travel hit the roof of Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace and the pilot was killed.