Agustín Escobar, Siemens tech boss, his wife and their 3 children confirmed as Hudson river Helicopter crash fatality victims that also killed un-identified pilot. Family had just flown in from Barcelona that morning when they went to take a tour over NYC.

A tech boss from Spain and his family have been identified as the victims killed when the helicopter they were touring over NYC crashed into the Hudson River, Thursday afternoon.

Agustín Escobar, the president of the Spanish branch of the technology company Siemens, and his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their children — aged 4, 5 and 11 years old were killed in the crash, the New York Times reported.

Photos tragically showed the family posing on the helipad just minutes before boarding their helicopter tour, unaware of their looming deaths moments away.

NYC chopper flew for 16 minutes before splitting in two over Hudson river

The New York Helicopter Tours website featured a photo of the family of five posing in front of the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV helicopter.

Law enforcement reported that the family had arrived in Manhattan from Barcelona earlier that day.

The pilot’s identity remains unknown, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. It was noted the deceased pilot was 36 years old.

The helicopter flew for approximately 16 minutes before going down into the water. It took off from the Wall Street Heliport and did a circle near the Statue of Liberty before flying up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge at about 1000 feet.

Investigators said it was too early to say what may have caused the crash. Video showed the helicopter sinking into the water as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Agustin Escobar according to his Linkedin profile was appointed to serve as the CEO of Siemens in Spain in 2022 after previously serving as the CEO of Siemens Mobility Spain.

What caused Hudson river helicopter crash that killed Spanish family of 5 & pilot?

He also held various positions in Spain between 1998 and 2010, primarily in the energy sector. Additionally, Escobar served as the vice president of the German Chamber of Commerce for Spain.

The former head of Siemens’ Spanish arm, Miguel Ángel López, spoke highly of Escobar according to a release, saying his work was ‘key’ to the company’s success.

‘With Agustín Escobar We have the best possible successor to lead, from now on, the company in Spain. In recent years his work has been key to Siemens’ success in the field of mobility and transport,’ López said.

A regard of Escobar’s spouse, Mercè Camprubí, revealed her to be as equally high achieving as her husband. Noted her Linkedin profile: Global Commercialization Manager for Siemens along with having Latin South America experience and previously working as a consultant in Manhattan.

The chopper crash took place at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, closer to the New Jersey side of the Hudson River just off the tip of Lower Manhattan.

Officials said the victims include a business executive from Spain, an adult relative, three children and the pilot.

Witnesses said they saw the chopper ‘split in half’ before it went down near Pier 40, with one man reporting the stricken aircraft making what sounded like a ‘sonic boom.’

Other footage showed the chopper ‘flying erratically’ just before it fell into the water, while other clips showed pieces of the aircraft were seen flying off.

As of 5:15 p.m., rescue efforts appeared to have concluded, and officials are focused on recovering parts of the aircraft, reported Fox 5.

‘Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital, where they ‘succumbed to their injuries,’ NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

At the time of the crash, it was cloudy with winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, CNN reported.

Surface visibility was considered good — 10 miles — but it was cloudy as a system is moving into the region, bringing light rain to the region this afternoon and evening. The water was about 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

At least 32 people have died in helicopter crashes in NYC since 1977 — most recently in 2019 when a helicopter used for executive travel hit the roof of Manhattan skyscraper in restricted airspace and the pilot was killed