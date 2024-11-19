NM teacher has sex with student one month after starting new job

Michaela Ford, Estancia New Mexico high school teacher arrested having sex with student less than one month after starting new substitute teaching job with school district.

A New Mexico school teacher is facing sex crimes for allegedly having sex with a student she met just one month after starting her tenure with the school.

Michaela Ford, a 30-year-old ‘married’ substitute teacher at Estancia High School, was arrested Friday on seven charges, including criminal sexual penetration and sexual contact with a minor, KOAT reported.

Notice of the ‘inappropriate’ behaviour came after the female educator was allegedly observed by a witness kissing an underage student near the middle and high schools on Nov. 6, according to court records.

Abuse of position of authority, trust and power

School staffers then checked surveillance cameras on campus and found footage of the alleged encounter, the court documents state.

When confronted, Ford is alleged to have asked the principal not to tell her husband, KRQE reported.

The school district said the substitute teacher had been working for the district for less than a month before the alleged incident.

She was immediately separated from students, with both the educator and the student victim questioned before a warrant for her arrest was placed a week later.

Estancia Municipal Schools released a statement on Monday stating:

‘Estancia Municipal Schools is disturbed to learn of the allegations made against a former substitute teacher in the District, who was arrested. The District is working closely in cooperation with law enforcement to ensure that a full investigation is conducted.’

Adding, ‘The safety of our students is our highest priority.’

‘The District follows all laws and policies with regards to the hiring of employees, including a comprehensive background check. The District is now concentrating our efforts and resources to assist students requiring support and guidance.’

Ford was taken into custody on Friday, Nov. 15. She is being held at the Torrance County Detention Center.

Additional details about Ford’s alleged sexual misconduct and the age of the victim were not released.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her male victim.