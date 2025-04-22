Brooks Dean Due, Briarcliff, Arkansas man shoots and kills estranged wife, Taylor Due at her Bull Shoals home less than 10 days after previous domestic violence assault and order of protection issued.

Arkansas authorities have confirmed a man wanted in connection with a fatal domestic shooting in Bull Shoals was found deceased Monday afternoon in Baxter County.

Brooks Dean Due, 49, of Briarcliff, was the primary suspect in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Taylor Due, which occurred earlier that day circa 6 a.m.

Authorities located the husband’s body near Norfork, Arkansas, in neighboring Baxter County, KY3 reported.

Previous domestic violence arrest and order of protection issued against suspect

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office reported that Due’s body was discovered on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property near Shoal Creek Trail, close to Norfork Lake, approximately 70 to 75 yards off the road.

His death is believed to be the result of suicide.

Sheriff John Montgomery of Baxter County said his office was notified early Monday morning by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that Due was a suspect in the deadly shooting and was possibly in the Baxter County area according to a news release.

Deputies initiated a search at and around Due’s residence in Briarcliff.

Assistance was requested from multiple agencies, including the Arkansas State Police, which deployed a helicopter to aid in the aerial search.

A vehicle matching the description of Due’s — a 2013 black Dodge Avenger with Arkansas Disabled license plate 305607 — was located on Shoal Creek Trail shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections’ canine tracking team from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock was brought in to support ground efforts.

K-9 units discovered the body of Due in a wooded area roughly 70 to 75 yards off the road from Shoal Creek Trail just an hour later. The Baxter County Coroner’s Office took possession of the remains according to THV11.

Earlier in the day, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Arkansas State Police and the Bull Shoals Police Department, began investigating the fatal shooting of Taylor Due at a residence in Bull Shoals.

Sheriff Gregg Alexander confirmed that arrest warrants had been issued for Brooks Due on charges of First-Degree Murder and Violation of a Protection Order.

Authorities had warned the public that Due was considered armed and dangerous, advising anyone who saw him or his vehicle to contact law enforcement immediately and not to approach him, KATV reported.

At the time of the alert, he was described as 6’1″, 265 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, possibly wearing a light-colored shirt and hat, and either clean-shaven or with a trimmed beard.

Of note, the murder-suicide comes less than 10 days after Brooks Dean Due was arrested for assaulting his estranged wife on April 13th. At the time the estranged husband, who had moved out of the couple’s home in February was booked on five charges, four of them felonies according to KTLO.

A previous police report stated the couple arguing after Due demanded to see his estranged wife’s phone. Due pulled out a gun, threatened to kill both the victim and himself and would not let her leave. He then choked her until she passed out. The victim says Due choked her two more times that evening, causing her to pass out both times. He also allegedly struck her in the head with the gun.

After several hours, Due agreed to let her leave as long as she did not contact law enforcement.

Reported KTLO: ‘Due is facing felony charges of second-degree domestic battery, first-degree false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening along with a misdemeanor count of first-degree interference with an emergency communication device. He is free from the Baxter County Detention Center after posting $50,000 bond.’

Officials have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding Monday’s double shooting, with no additional suspects sought.

The investigation remains active. No murder motive was immediately known.