Lauderdale school lunch worker, 41, admits having sex with student at her...

Amy Nicole Wigginton, Lauderdale, Alabama school lunch worker, 41, arrested after admitting to having sex with student at her home on two different occasions after being confronted by cops.

Why decline…? An Alabama lunch lady has been arrested after she allegedly confessed to having sex with a student after taking the victim back to her home, cops said.

Amy Nicole Wigginton, 41, who was arrested last week, reportedly admitted to having sex with the boy on at least two separate occasions at her home last month.

A lunch lady in the Lauderdale County School system in Lauderdale, Alabama, Wigginton often shared images to social media with her husband and children.

Amy Wigginton Lauderdale lunch lady violated school employee sex act forbidding workers having sex with students younger than 19 years

The school worker was taken into custody after officers confronted her over the alleged sexual abuse. It remained unclear what led up to the worker being confronted.

The school employee was booked after confessing to police the illicit liaison, with the woman charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student.

It is unclear how old the student was, with a court document obtained by WAFF noting that they were ‘enrolled in (her) school’ and is ‘under the age of 19.’

The age of consent in Alabama is 16 years old.

Nevertheless sex abuse charges are deemed attributable in instances involving alleged victims aged up to 18 if the suspect is an adult whose job it is to care of them.

Wigginton was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Records state that Wigginton waived her rights after her arrest and made a confession to authorities the dailymail reported.

In a statement following her arrest, the Lauderdale County School System said: ‘The Lauderdale County Board of Education is aware of the allegations, and the employee has been placed on administrative leave.

‘We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement officials, and have no further comment on this matter.’