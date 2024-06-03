Richard Davis Musgrave charged with murder of his 75 year old mother, Olivia Musgrave after she is found deceased of unnatural causes at Stokes, North Carolina home.

A North Carolina man is accused of murdering his mother following reports of a woman being found at her home ‘deceased due to unnatural causes,’ shortly before 7pm on Saturday, June 1.

Richard Davis Musgrave, 43, of Stokes, was soon after arrested in relation to the death of his mother, Olivia Musgrave, 75, following an investigation at the scene by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Evidence collected inside the residence, along with further information gathered during the investigation led detectives to arrest Richard Musgrave at the crime scene, WNCT.

The son was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, charged with an open count of Murder. He is currently being held without bond.

Of note, a 2011 report cited the then 29 year old man being reported missing and described as ‘suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.’

Not immediately clear is who called police to the crime scene on Saturday and the alleged manner and cause of death or why the son may have sought his own mother’s death.