Rochester Hills splash pad shooting suspect id as 42 year old white male, Michael William Nash, who lived with his mom and had mental health issues. Gunman killed self after shooting and injuring 9. Two hand-guns and rifle found at Shelby Township mobile home with fears that another gun massacre was being planned…

A gunman who shot and injured at least 8 – 10 people at a Rochester Hills splash pad before fleeing the scene has been described as a 42 year old white male, Michael William Nash, who lived with his mother and was possibly undergoing mental health issues.

The gunman is said to have killed himself during a stand off hours later at a Shelby Township mobile home, believed to be the one he shared with his mother, Michigan authorities said.

Understood to be undergoing mental health challenges

• 4 y/o boy, stable (thigh)

Randomly started shooting at young families at splash pad

During a Saturday night press conference, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard described Michael William Nash — who was previously known to police — arriving at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Road around 5 p.m by car, getting out and proceeding to fire off 28 rounds with a 9mm hand gun at attendees, including children.

The 42 year old gunman, reloaded his weapon a number of times, shooting randomly, with Bouchard saying the mass shooting wounded at least nine people, including two children, at the Oakland County area splash pad frequented by young families.

Amongst the wounded was an 8 year old boy, who was shot in the head, and who was now in critical condition. Another boy, 4 years old was also shot in the thigh along with the two brothers’ mother, a 39 year old woman who was shot in the abdomen and leg and who was now in stable condition.

In all, six adults were injured, all listed in stable condition, ages ranging from 30 to 78, including a married couple.

Victims were transported to four area hospitals for treatment, Bouchard told reporters.

Following the shooting, Michael William Nash fled the scene and was eventually located at a mobile home park in Shelby Township where he was found dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound hours after the shooting.

Mental health issues and cache of weapons

It is thought Nash fled to the mobile home he shared with his mother, where a tense stand off ensued for a number of hours before the gunman taking his own life.

The mother was not present at the home at the time, Bouchard said.

Bouchard noted that Nash may have been going through some ‘mental health challenges.’

Bouchard said after attempts to contact the suspect failed, drones were deployed to examine the home, where Nash was found deceased.

Second chapter of gun violence feared

A subsequent search of the home led to the discovery of an apparent rifle in the home where the gunman was found dead along with two handguns, including the 9mm weapon used at the splash pad along with 3 spent magazines, Bouchard said.

Bouchard suggested Nash may have had plans for a ‘second chapter,’ following the discovery of the assault rifle, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Bouchard said they have had no previous contact with Michael William Nash, and no record of criminal history.

No known motive for the mass shooting was immediately known as authorities continue to investigate.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Bouchard’s department said there were no further updates on the tragedy.