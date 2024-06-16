Michigan splash pad shooter kills self after wounding 9, known to police

Rochester Hills shooting wounds 9 at Brooklands Plaza splash pad, gunman kills self after firing off 28 rounds with 9mm pistol. Gunman was known to Michigan police.

A gunman is dead after holing himself up at residence after shooting and injuring at least eight people at a Rochester Hills splash pad on Saturday afternoon in what Michigan police called a random incident.

The shootings happened Saturday at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Road around 5 p.m before the gunman, said to be known to be police then leaving the scene and fleeing to a home within half a mile of the splash pad.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard during a press conference said there could be nine or ten victims. He said at least one victim was 8 years old.

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN MASS SHOOTING AT KIDS' SPLASH PARK: – Gunman came out of vehicle, opened fire, reloaded, fired again

– At least 28 shots fired

– Gunman left the scene

– 8-10 victims possible

– Gunman believed to be hiding home

Victims incurred various injuries, and multiple local hospitals were treating victims the official said. At least one victim was already released ClickDetroit reported.

The shooter was cornered at a mobile home park in nearby Shelby Township for hours after the shooting before killing himself. The gunman has not been identified, with Bouchard stressing the gunman was known to police.

Bouchard said the shooter appears to have fired 28 times and reloaded multiple times.

Bouchard said witnesses the shooter pulled up in a vehicle, stepped out and started shooting, reloaded and began firing again in what appeared to be a random incident.

‘It appears very random with no connectivity between the victims,’ Bouchard explained.

Numerous law enforcement officers, including SWAT teams armed with rifles, have now surrounded a mobile home in the Shelby Township neighborhood of Michigan housing the shooter behind the Splash Pad mass shooting in Rochester Hills.

Police were on the scene within two minutes of the attack after a deputy was alerted to gunshots having been fired through the use of the city’s new 911 tech.

By the time he fled the scene, the gunman had fired 28 rounds with a 9mm pistol and three empty magazines were recovered by investigators, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Prior to the gunman taking his own life, police had cornered the suspect in the home, and said they were communicating with them in what they described as a ‘tense standoff.’

Police have since recovered a handgun.

The Oakland County Sheriff issued an emergency alert to avoid the area and seek shelter near the area of Spencer Park. There was no incident at that park, according to Rochester Hills police.

No known motive was immediately known as authorities continue to investigate.