Rochester Hills splash pad shooting suspect id as 42 year old male who lived with his mom and had mental health issues. Gunman killed self after shooting and injuring 9. Two hand-guns and rifle found at Shelby Township mobile home.

A gunman who shot and injured at least 8 – 10 people at a Rochester Hills splash pad before fleeing the scene has been described as a 42 year old white male who lived with his mother and was possibly undergoing mental health issues.

The gunman is said to have killed himself during a stand off hours later at a Shelby Township mobile home, believed to be the one he shared with his mother, Michigan authorities said.

During a Saturday night press conference, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard described the gunman — who was previously known to police — arriving at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad at 1585 E. Auburn Road around 5 p.m by car, getting out and proceeding to fire off 28 rounds with a 9mm hand gun at attendees, including children.

Suspect: 42 y/o white male, lived with mother.

Understood to be undergoing mental health challenges First part of Sheriff Bouchard’s press conference on the Rochester Hills shooter: • 8 y/o boy, critical condition (head)

• 4 y/o boy, stable (thigh)

• 39 y/o female, critical… https://t.co/WN81rgY11E pic.twitter.com/EvPQmkHr5W — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 16, 2024

Randomly started shooting at young families at splash pad

The 42 year old gunman, whose identity was not immediately reloaded his weapon a number of times, shooting randomly, with Bouchard saying the mass shooting wounded at least nine people, including two children, at the Oakland County area splash pad frequented by young families.

Amongst the wounded was an 8 year old boy, who was shot in the head, and who was now in critical condition. Another boy, 4 years old was also shot in the thigh along with the two brothers’ mother, a 39 year old woman who was shot in the abdomen and leg and who was now in stable condition.

In all, six adults were injured, all listed in stable condition, ages ranging from 30 to 78, including a married couple.

Victims were transported to four area hospitals for treatment, Bouchard told reporters.

Following the shooting, the gunman fled the scene and was eventually located at a mobile home park in Shelby Township where he killed himself hours after the shooting.

Mental health issues and cache of weapons

It is thought the gunman fled to the mobile home he shared with his mother, where a tense stand off ensued for a number of hours before the gunman killing himself.

The mother was not present at the home at the time, Bouchard said.

Bouchard noted that he may have been going through some ‘mental health challenges.’

Police discovered an apparent rifle in the home where he was found dead along with two handguns, including the 9mm weapon used at the splash pad.

Bouchard said they have had no previous contact with the gunman, and no record of criminal history.

No known motive for the mass shooting was immediately known as authorities continue to investigate.