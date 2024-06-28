Woman arrested after body of trans lover found in back seat of...

Margot Lewis, North Liberty, Iowa woman charged with the stabbing murder of Liara Kaylee Tsai, following sordid, complicated relationship. Victim’s body was found in back seat after suspect having car accident.

A 32 year old Iowa woman has been arrested for murder after the body of her ‘trans lover’ was found wrapped in the back seat of her crashed vehicle over the weekend, cops said.

Margot Lewis of North Liberty, Iowa, was found standing on Interstate-90, Minnesota being comforted by a Good Samaritan near her wrecked car in the early hours of Saturday, June 22.

But cops soon found that she wasn’t just the victim of an auto accident — when they looked inside the vehicle and found the bloody remains of Liara Kaylee Tsai, 35, of Minneapolis, Olmsted County Police said.

‘Emotionally challenging relationship’

‘The condition of the deceased was suspicious, and it was immediately apparent that the death was not a result of the motor vehicle accident,’ the police report says.

Tsai, of Minneapolis, was found wrapped in ‘a bed sheet, a blanket, a futon-style mattress, and a tarp.’

One deputy noted a large gaping wound on the right side of the woman’s neck and dried blood soaked through the bed sheet.

The local medical examiner believed the injuries were not from a crash, cops said.

A later investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol determined the car was traveling around 105 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

It was revealed Lewis and Tsai were former romantic partners, and embroiled in a ‘sordid and emotionally challenging relationship,’ KIMT3 reported.

Domestic violence

A regard of the victim’s Facebook ‘about’ page description revealed Tsai stating, ‘Reality is a momentary dream.’ A description of their love status, revealed, ‘complicated.’

Posted a former partner on the Facebook page in the aftermath in part: ‘As time passed I was able to watch them grow into the beautiful, majestic woman that I always deep down knew she was. She didn’t deserve this. I’ve never met a more compassionate soul.’

The former partner told authorities Lewis traveled to meet Tsai on June 21 and intended to stay with her for a little over a week.

Following Lewis’ arrest, authorities executed a search warrant at Tsai’s home in Minneapolis and discovered a scene indicating domestic violence inside the residence.

‘A bloody plastic and metal object was also located in the bed,’ stated a criminal complaint, which also pointed out that a single steak knife was missing from a butcher block in the kitchen. The knife wasn’t found in the apartment, The Star Tribune reported.

Lewis is being held on a $1 million bond in Olmsted County but has requested to be transferred to Hennepin County on lower bail.

‘The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere condolences to Liara Tsai’s family and friends,’ they said in a media release.